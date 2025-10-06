Gold Shocker EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss.

Gold Shocker never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a safe choice for both conservative and experienced traders. This unique approach allows it to remain steady even during volatile market conditions.

Just install the advisor in the terminal, apply it to the XAUUSD currency pair.

The advisor distinguishes its orders from others using an internal Magic Number.

The advisor is suitable for trading on PROP firms.

The EA does not use martingale, hedging and a grid of orders.

Always uses a short stop loss.

Working pair XAUUSD H1.

The minimum starting deposit is $100.

Gold Shocker EA is built for traders who value safety, precision, and discipline. It does not chase the market. It waits for the right opportunity, executes with accuracy, and manages every trade with capital protection as the priority. This makes it a reliable choice for long term trading success.

Peculiarities



Ready to go without any particular setup.

Minimum initial deposit starts from $100 when using a fixed lot of Fix_Lot=0.01.

It is possible to set the maximum allowed spread value for opening a position.

It is possible to set the maximum size of the dynamic lot.

It is possible to allow trading at the specified time of the day.

Account type - any.

Parameters

Comment - comment on orders.

Dynamic_Lot - dynamic lot mode. Automatic calculation and setting of the lot size based on free margin and Risk parameter.

Risk - maximum risk per trade for calculation of the dynamic lot size. Recommended values are 10 to 30.

Fix_Lot - fixed lot size. Recommended value is 0.01 for deposit of $100 or higher.

StopLoss - Stop Loss value in pips.

TakeProfit - Take Profit in pips.

Max_Spread - maximum allowed spread size for opening positions, in points.

Max_Lot - maximum allowed dynamic lot size.

TimeTrade - trading time settings.

StartHour - trading start hour.

StopHour - trading end hour.



