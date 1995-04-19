Average Daily Range Plus MT4
- Indicatori
- Timothy Lee Armstrong
- Versione: 1.2
Average Daily Range Plus — Trade the day, not the guess.
Know exactly how far price usually moves today so you can plan entries, targets, and exits with confidence
-
Instant context: See today’s progress vs the multi-day Average Weekly, Daily, or Hourly Range
-
Better sizing: Set stops/targets that match volatility—no more random pips
-
Lightweight & universal: Works on any symbol/timeframe; plug in and trade
Result: Fewer overextended entries, clearer profit targets, tighter risk.