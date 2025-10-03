Boom 9oo spike detector

This indicator is designed for boom 900 index, and it gives buy signals using 4 different indicators which are RSI, moving averages, Parabolic Sar and the Stochastic oscillator indicator. The indicator contains trend filters to filter out buy signals in downtrend and target buy signals in uptrend.

Key features


  • Non lagging indicator.
  • Non repaint.
  • Enable/disable signals options.
  • Trend filter.
  • Buy exit bars for delayed spikes
  • Chart timeframe (1 minute).
  • Boom 900 index chart.
  • Signal analysis 

Inputs

  • General settings input to enable/disable alerts and notifications and also to input buy exit bars for delayed spikes
  • RSI inputs - contains inputs for the RSI indicator which include the RSI period, first buy level and second buy level inputs.
  • Stochastic oscillator inputs-contains k period, d period, slowing period and the price field inputs.
  • Moving averages inputs - contains two moving averages inputs which are the slow-moving average period, method and the fastmoving period, method.
  • Parabolic Sar inputs - contains the SAR step and the SAR maximum inputs.

After purchase, send me private message for settings












































