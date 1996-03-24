ScalperMachine

ScalpingMachine

!!!ATTention!!! - Read the full text

- This will not make you a millionair overnight.
- This will not give you 100% profitable trades
- You will see when backtested, there will be large stop losses for some trades and for some trades small stop losses, this is because the EA will adapt to the market condition and looking for the best possible support/resistance level.
- This has been configured in a way that Stop losses are triggered rarely so that there will be enough profitable trades to overcome any losses, so running for one week in a demo or live is not sufficient and at least the EA should be ran for one month to get a conclusion.
- Hence, I have allowed for one month rent and I urge everyone who are interested to rent it for one month first before proceed with buying the product
- I recently created the EA after several month efforts, so the signal will be availble soon. 
- It is adviced to backtest using Dukascopy every tick based on real ticks data to get an accurate picture
- It is also adviced to run in a demo for at least one month to understand the EA and to decide on the risk ratio of your own.
- Please use the set files provided (the default settings only has been used to pass the validation)https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764242


Overview
This is a fully automated trading robot designed for precision scalping on MetaTrader 5. It combines ATR-based volatility filters, RSI signals, dynamic support & resistance detection, and advanced trade management to execute low-risk, high-probability entries. The EA adapts to market conditions with spread filtering, trailing stops, and configurable multiple-orders control, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Key Features

  • 📊 Volatility Filter (ATR) – Trades only in controlled volatility conditions for improved consistency.

  • 📈 RSI Trading Logic – Identifies momentum-based buy/sell opportunities.

  • 🔎 Support & Resistance Detection – Uses swing highs/lows to confirm entry levels and reduce false signals.

  • 🛡 Spread Filter – Blocks entries when spreads are too high.

  • Risk Management – Flexible position sizing via fixed lot or dynamic risk percentage per trade.

  • 📌 Multiple Orders Control – Configure max open trades, enable/disable multiple positions, and apply hedge protection.

  • 🎯 Take-Profit & Stop-Loss – Automatically calculated using support/resistance levels with customizable TP/SL ratio.

  • 🔄 Trailing Stop & Trailing Take-Profit – Lock in profits dynamically as price moves in your favor.

  • 🖥 Debug & Transparency Mode – Detailed live output for monitoring trading conditions and signals in real-time.

Inputs & Customization

  • ATR Threshold & Period (volatility filter)

  • RSI Period, Buy/Sell Levels

  • Support/Resistance Lookback & Swing Period

  • Spread filter with max allowed spread

  • Risk % per trade or fixed lot size

  • TP/SL ratio customization

  • Trailing Stop & Trailing TP options

  • Hedge protection and order limits

  • Full debugging for strategy monitoring

Best Suited For

  • Forex pairs and Gold (optimized XAUUSD for M30 timeframes)

  • Traders who want a disciplined scalping approach with built-in safety filters

  • Users seeking hands-off automation with transparent logic and adjustable parameters

Disclaimer: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA in a demo account before live trading and adjust settings according to your broker’s conditions.














































































































































































































































































