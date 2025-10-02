AlphaTrend Pro Analyzer

🔹 AlphaTrend Pro Analyzer + QM Breakout Fibo RR 

BUY Setup:

  1. Check AlphaTrend (Multi Timeframes):
    Wait for at least 2 BUY signals on higher timeframes (e.g., M15 & M5).

  2. Lower Timeframe (M1/M5):
    Look for a Quasimodo (QM) pattern – confirm with a breakout arrow.

  3. Draw Fibonacci:
    From the breakout arrow to the QM head.

  4. Buy Stop Entry:
    If the candle breaks above the blue cloud, place a Buy Stop.

  5. Take Profit Targets:
    🎯 TP1 = 161.8
    🎯 TP2 = 261.8

  6. Re-entry Setup:
    If price pulls back to the Left Shoulder – Head zone, re-enter BUY.
    TP at 161.8, then set BEP (Break Even Point) for the rest.

🎯 Pro Tips:

  • Best used during trending markets

  • Confirm trend direction + QM pattern

  • Entry only if candle closes above the blue cloud

💬 "This system has been tested and performs very well. Use it wisely — may it bring you consistent profits!"


