MacD Robot with supporting Engulfing Candles

This MACD robot works as follows by combining MacD signals with engulfing candles.



As an example:

If trading on the 15m chart and MACD goes above zero, the buy will only open if the other timeframes selected on this existing indicator are also above zero - Confluence provided.



EA has the ability to add further confirmation of trades on multiple timeframes.

If the M15 MACD is above zero and all other timeframes are also above zero, the buy trade must only be opened if there is an engulfing bull candle next to a bear candle.

And in reverse for selling trades.