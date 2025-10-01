Engulfing Candle EA based of MacD signals

EA for engulfing candles supported by MacD signals.

Used on any timeframe and any market

Works as follows:
Example for any time chart

Previous candle - Bull + MacD signal provided
On candle close, if the candle is a bull candle immediately after a bear candle and if it is an engulfing bull candle - Indicator shows buy arrow plus EA opens a buy trade immediately on candle close.

Previous candle - Bear + MacD signal provided
On candle close, if the candle is a bear candle immediately after a bull candle and if it is an engulfing bear candle - Indicator plus open sell trade

Able to set parameters such as lot size, SL and TP in points.
