Dual Moving Average Trend Indicator
- Indicatori
- Bin Jumahat Johan
- Versione: 1.0
🔹 DMATI – Dual Moving Average Trend Indicator
DMATI is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed to help traders identify trend directions and spot key crossovers between two popular moving averages: EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average).
It’s perfect for traders who want visual clarity, custom alerts, and reliable trend signals across any symbol or timeframe.
✅ Features
🔸 EMA & SMMA Trend Display
Automatically plots two moving averages with color-coded trend direction:
-
✅ EMA Uptrend: Blue
-
✅ EMA Downtrend: Orange
-
✅ SMMA Uptrend: Green
-
✅ SMMA Downtrend: Red
🔸 Smart Alerts System
Get notified when:
-
EMA or SMMA changes trend direction (color)
-
Choose popup alerts, sound, email, or mobile notifications
🔸 Customizable Settings
-
Show or hide EMA / SMMA individually
-
Choose your preferred alert types
-
Set alert pause, sound name, and delivery method
-
Option to receive alerts once per event or every time
🔸 Lightweight and Fast
-
Uses built-in iMA() for accurate and fast MA calculations
-
Optimized for performance on all timeframes
📈 Ideal For:
-
Trend-following traders
-
Reversal strategies
-
Those who prefer visual cues and automated alerts
-
Traders who want to monitor moving average behavior in real-time
🔧 Inputs
-
Period : EMA/SMMA period (default: 50)
-
Show MAs : Toggle visibility
-
Alert Options : Choose from 6 different alert types
-
Sound, email, and notification settings
📣 Alerts Options
Choose from one of the following:
-
No alerts
-
SMMA or EMA color (trend) change
🛠️ Compatibility
-
✅ Works on any symbol (Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indices)
-
✅ Works on any timeframe
-
✅ Compatible with MetaTrader 4
📌 Note
This is not a trading strategy by itself, but a trend detection tool that enhances your existing strategies by showing you where the trend is headed and when key moving average occur.