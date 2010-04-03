Smartzone GEN

INDICATOR: GEN Smart Zone

Developer: gedeegi

General Description

GEN Smart Zone is a MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to automatically identify and visualize strong Support and Resistance (S/R) levels. It analyzes price movements on a higher timeframe to find significant S/R zones and then projects them onto the current chart. Its purpose is to provide traders with clear visual guidance on key areas that can be used for decision-making.

Key Features

Automatic S/R Zone Identification: The indicator independently searches for significant S/R levels based on pivot points from a **Higher Time Frame**.

Dynamic S/R Zones: The S/R zones found are displayed as rectangular areas, not just horizontal lines, which more accurately represent price ranges where market reactions often occur.

Conditional Visualization: The S/R zones change color depending on the current price position: If the price is below the zone, it's colored as Resistance . If the price is above the zone, it's colored as Support . If the price is inside the zone, it's colored as "In Channel".

Information Table (Dashboard): It includes a table that summarizes the most relevant S/R levels. This table shows the high and low prices of the S/R zones, their status, and a **Strength** metric indicating how robust the level is based on price history.

Comprehensive Notification System: The indicator can send notifications via desktop Pop-up alerts and Mobile Push notifications when the price breaks through a Support or Resistance level.

The indicator can send notifications via desktop Pop-up alerts and Mobile Push notifications when the price breaks through a Support or Resistance level. Flexible Settings: Users can customize various parameters, such as the timeframe used for calculation, the pivot point search period, the maximum number of S/R zones to display, and other visual settings.

Input Parameters

TF (Higher Time Frame): The timeframe used to search for strong S/R points.

PivotPeriod : The number of bars to the left and right required to identify a valid pivot point.

LoopbackPeriod : The number of historical bars considered in the calculation.

ChannelWidthPct : The maximum allowed width percentage for an S/R zone.

MinStrength : The minimum strength an S/R level must have to be displayed.

MaxNumSR : The maximum number of strongest S/R zones to display.

ShowSRFit : When enabled, only S/R zones within the visible chart range will be displayed.

ShowTable : Shows or hides the S/R summary table.

EnablePopupAlert : Enables or disables pop-up notifications.

EnableMobileNotification : Enables or disables mobile push notifications.

Enables or disables mobile push notifications. Table Position & Color Settings: Options to adjust the table's position and the colors of the zones.

Signal Logic

This indicator does not generate direct entry signals but serves as an analysis and confirmation tool.

Zone Identification: It first takes price data from the specified **Higher Time Frame** and then searches for pivot points (swing highs and swing lows).

Zone Grouping: Nearby pivot points are grouped into a single, dynamic S/R zone.

Strength Calculation: A zone's strength is calculated based on how often pivot points have formed in that area and how many times the price has touched the area in the past.

A zone's strength is calculated based on how often pivot points have formed in that area and how many times the price has touched the area in the past. Breakout Notifications: A notification is sent when the current price breaks through the upper (Resistance) or lower (Support) boundary of an S/R zone.

Usage