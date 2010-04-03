Advanced Trend and Momentum Indicator MT5

📊 4-Color MACD with Alerts — Advanced Trend & Momentum Indicator

The 4-Color MACD with Alerts is an enhanced version of the classic MACD indicator, designed to give you clear, color-coded visual signals and flexible alert options for smarter trading decisions.

This custom MACD is perfect for traders who want to quickly interpret market momentum, identify trend changes, and receive real-time notifications.

🔍 Key Features

✅ Four Color Histogram

Orange : MACD > 0, Signal < MACD (uptrend weakening)

Green : MACD > 0, Signal > MACD (strong uptrend)

Red : MACD < 0, Signal < MACD (strong downtrend)

Blue: MACD < 0, Signal > MACD (downtrend weakening)

✅ Customizable Alerts

Alerts when histogram crosses 0 (momentum shift)

Alerts when the histogram changes color (trend phase change)

Alert types include popup, sound, email, and push notification

✅ Multi-Timeframe Support

Analyze MACD on any timeframe, regardless of the current chart

✅ Symbol Flexibility

Apply the indicator to custom symbols or other markets

✅ Intuitive Visualization

Clean, modern design in a separate indicator window

Includes optional yellow signal line for precision

⚙️ Inputs & Settings

Select Alert Type (8 modes)

Fast EMA / Slow EMA / Signal SMA : Fully adjustable

Enable/Disable : Sound, Popup, Email, and Notification alerts

Pause Between Alerts

Alert Once or Repeated for same condition

Custom Symbol & Timeframe inputs

📈 Use Cases

Trend Confirmation : Use green/red histograms to confirm trend direction

Momentum Reversals : Spot weakening momentum with orange/blue bars

Cross Alerts : Trade on histogram crossovers (above/below zero)

Multi-Timeframe Strategies: Monitor MACD from higher timeframes on your chart

🧠 Who Is It For?

Swing and intraday traders

Momentum and trend-following strategies

Traders who rely on clear, visual indicators

Anyone wanting real-time alerts to react faster to market moves

💼 Licensing Options

✅ Full version: $49 (One-time payment)

✅ Rent: $30 /year

✅ Free Demo: Available for back testing in Strategy Tester

📎 Notes

Works on all MT5 accounts and brokers

Includes built-in year restriction check for controlled deployments

Compatible with any asset: Forex, crypto, indices, stocks

🎯 Make smarter, faster trading decisions with a MACD that actually talks to you — visually and through alerts.

Get the 4-Color MACD today and bring clarity to your chart.



