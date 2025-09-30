TurtleDonchian

TurtleDonchian – Classic Turtle Trading Reimagined

The TurtleDonchian indicator is built on the legendary Turtle Trading system developed in the 1980s by Richard Dennis and William Eckhardt. Their experiment proved that a rules-based system could turn complete beginners into profitable traders by following strict discipline. The foundation of their success was the Donchian Channel breakout strategy, combined with ATR-based position sizing and pyramiding principles.

We developed TurtleDonchian because most “Donchian” indicators in the market only scratch the surface – they draw channel lines but fail to capture the true mechanics of Turtle Trading. This version brings the missing pieces together:

Why TurtleDonchian Stands Out

  • True Donchian Channels
    Implements both System 1 (20-day breakout) and System 2 (55-day breakout) channels, with optional offset and middle lines.

  • Non-Repainting Breakout Signals
    Visual arrows are plotted only after a candle closes beyond the channel – no false repainting tricks.

  • Full EA Integration
    Multiple export buffers allow EAs to access:

    • Any-channel breakout signals

    • Per-channel breakout signals

    • Breakout close prices

    • ATR values (Wilder’s smoothing) for money management

  • ATR Integration
    Classic Turtle money management depended on ATR(N) as the volatility-adjusted risk measure. TurtleDonchian includes ATR(N) both in buffers for automation and as an optional corner label on the chart for manual reference.

  • Visual Clarity for Traders

    • Clean channel lines for both short and long systems

    • Optional breakout arrows

    • Clear on-chart ATR label in points

  • Extendable Concept
    With this base, features like pyramiding levels, trade filtering, and risk overlays can be added – staying true to the original Turtle rules.

Why This Indicator Was Built

We created TurtleDonchian to bridge the gap between trading history and modern execution.
Many traders have heard of the Turtle system, but most resources oversimplify it. This indicator is more than a visual tool – it’s designed to integrate seamlessly with automated strategies, making it ideal for:

  • Manual traders who want to follow the Turtle rules visually

  • EA developers who need a clean export of breakout signals and ATR

  • Strategy testers who want to explore volatility-adjusted breakout trading

The Legacy

Richard Donchian (the father of trend following) pioneered the channel breakout concept. The Turtle Traders took his idea, added strict money management rules, and built one of the most famous trading experiments of all time. TurtleDonchian is a modern implementation that respects this legacy while giving today’s traders the tools they need in MT5.

Discipline. Simplicity. Proven Concepts. TurtleDonchian delivers the essence of one of the most successful trading systems ever created – right on your MT5 chart.


