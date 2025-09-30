Gold Printer Pro
An advanced Expert Advisor designed for sophisticated position management and robust risk control. Gold Printer Pro is engineered for traders who prioritize account safety and consistent performance.
Advanced Margin Protection: Includes a critical pre-trade check to ensure sufficient free margin is available, protecting your account from over-leveraging.
Smart Profit Management: Utilizes a flexible basket take-profit system, allowing you to secure your target profit in your account's currency.
Broker-Friendly Operation: Features automatic lot size normalization to comply with all broker volume limitations (min, max, step, and total symbol volume).
Controlled Exposure: A user-defined limit on the maximum number of open positions ensures your risk is always managed according to your plan.
Pair: XAUUSD
Timeframe: H1
Minimum Balance: $100
Recommended : $1000
Leverage: 1:100+
Account Type: Works with any broker. ECN/STP recommended