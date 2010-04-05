TR basket

📌 TR_BASKET — Expert Advisor ( GOLD ) XAUUSD

TIMEFRAME 5M


TR_BASKET is a professional Grid Basket Trading Expert Advisor designed for disciplined, automated trading.

It manages trades in baskets (BUY/SELL), controls daily profit & loss, and adapts to different market sessions — all without using DLLs or external libraries.

🎯 Key Features

  • Basket Trading Logic – Manages BUY and SELL sides independently with configurable TP/SL in account currency.

  • Daily Profit & Loss Control – Automatically closes all trades once daily profit or loss targets are reached, with an optional daily lock.

  • Per-Position Protection – Individual Stop Loss for every order, in addition to basket-level and daily controls.

  • Trading Sessions – Restrict trading to specific weekdays and custom time windows (e.g., Europe, Asia, US).

  • Advanced Filters

    • Candle Filter – Only BUY on bullish candles, SELL on bearish candles.

    • EMA Filter – Confirm trades using EMA cross (e.g., EMA50 vs EMA200).

  • Grid Expansion – Adds new trades at a fixed grid distance until the maximum step count is reached.

  • Robust Closing Logic – Safe order closing with smart retry on next tick if server rejects.

  • Cooldown & New-Bar Entry – Optional cooldown after closures and entry only at the start of a new bar.

  • Market-Safe Code – No DLL calls, no external files, fully compliant with MQL5 Market rules.

⚙️ Inputs Overview

  • Lot Management – Starting lot, step increment, maximum steps.

  • Basket Targets – Take Profit / Stop Loss in USD per basket side.

  • Daily Targets – Daily Take Profit / Stop Loss in USD.

  • Timeframe & Filters – Select timeframe for filters (H1, H4…) and filter mode (None, Candle, EMA).

  • Sessions – Enable/disable trading per weekday and custom hours.

  • Entry Control – Cooldown period and new-bar entry option.

📊 Best Use Cases

  • Major currency pairs and gold with low spreads.

  • Works best on H1 or H4 timeframes.

  • Suitable for accounts that allow grid strategies.

  • Designed for traders who want disciplined automation with strong risk control.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • This EA does not guarantee profits — it provides a systematic framework to reduce emotional trading and manage risk.

  • Always test on a demo account before going live.

  • Use with a reliable broker and proper account size for grid trading.

💡 TR_BASKET = Simplicity + Discipline + Control

Turn your trading into a structured, automated system — and let the EA manage the heavy lifting.


Use This Sectting :

magic=Any

LotStart=0.01

LotStep=0.01

MaxSteps=100

GridStepPoints=150

Slippage=20

MaxSpreadPoints=300

AllowNewSeries=true

WorkTF=60

FilterMode=2

FastEMA=50

SlowEMA=200

UseBasketTargets=true

BasketTP_USD=5.0

UseBasketSL=false

BasketSL_USD=-50.0

UsePerPositionSL=false

SL_Pips=150

ExitMode=0

UseDailyTargets=false

DailyTP_USD=50.0

DailySL_USD=-100.0

LockAfterDailyHit=false

DailyResetHour=0

UseSessions=true

MondayOn=true

MonStart=02:00

MonEnd=15:00

TuesdayOn=true

TueStart=02:00

TueEnd=15:00

WednesdayOn=true

WedStart=02:00

WedEnd=15:00

ThursdayOn=true

ThuStart=02:00

ThuEnd=15:00

FridayOn=true

FriStart=02:00

FriEnd=15:00

CooldownMinutes=1

EntryOnlyOnNewBar=true

LogCloseErrors=false

MaxAccountOrdersCap=0

MaxSymbolOrdersCap=0

AutoScaleLotOnMargin=true

MinLotFallback=0.01


