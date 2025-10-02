Chandelier Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Type of Application: Custom Technical Trading Indicator

Level: Intermediate

Timeframes: All Timeframes (Multi-Timeframe Support)

Trading Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading, Position Trading

Markets: Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrency

What does this indicator do?

The Chandelier Exit Indicator for MT5 is a powerful trend-following and volatility-based indicator that uses an ATR band and buy/sell arrows.

When the price crosses the ATR band, the indicator instantly generates a buy or sell signal.





This makes it simple for traders to identify trend reversals, capture breakouts, and follow market momentum in any instrument.





Settings of the Indicator

ATR Length – adjustable period for Average True Range calculation





ATR Multiplier – controls band distance from price





Use Close Price for Extremums – refine signals with close-price precision





Additional Parameters:





Tester Settings – for backtesting and strategy optimization







Alert Settings – notifications and alerts on every signal

Benefits of this Indicator

Accurate Reversal Detection – shows potential reversal or continuation zones in trending and ranging markets





Universal Application – works on all timeframes and trading markets including Forex, Crypto, Stocks, and Commodities





Boosts Confidence – helps traders enter and exit trades with precision signals





User-Friendly – suitable for both intermediate and professional traders





Versatile Tool – can be combined with moving averages, support & resistance, and other technical indicators for stronger trading strategies





Add the Chandelier Exit Indicator for MT5 to your trading arsenal today and improve your trend analysis, entry timing, and risk management.