Gold Rebellion AI

Gold Rebellion AI  is an advanced AI-based system that can predict financial markets with high accuracy. The neural network is able to analyze large amounts of data and identify hidden patterns. Our trading robot is constantly updated, learning from new data and trading experience. This gives it the ability to adapt to changing market conditions and maintain high profits in the future. The advisor has a unique protection system that effectively prevents the impact of sudden price reversals  and spread widening. All settings are already built into the advisor, so you do not need to waste time on optimization.

Just install the advisor in the terminal, apply it to the XAUUSD currency pair.

The advisor opens only one order during the trading day.

The advisor is suitable for trading on PROP  firms.

The advisor distinguishes its orders from others using an internal Magic Number

The EA does not use martingale, hedging and a grid of orders.

Always uses a short stop loss.

Working pair XAUUSD H1.

The minimum starting deposit is $100.

Peculiarities

  • Ready to go without any particular setup.
  • Minimum initial deposit starts from $100 when using a fixed lot of Fix_Lot=0.01.
  • It is possible to set the maximum allowed spread value for opening a position.
  • It is possible to set the maximum size of the dynamic lot.
  • It is possible to allow trading at the specified time of the day.
  • Account type - any.

Parameters

  • Comment - comment on orders.
  • Dynamic_Lot - dynamic lot mode. Automatic calculation and setting of the lot size based on free margin  and Risk parameter.
  • Risk - maximum risk per trade for calculation of the dynamic lot size. Recommended values are 10 to 30.
  • Fix_Lot - fixed lot size. Recommended value is 0.01 for deposit of $100 or higher.
  • StopLoss - Stop Loss value in pips. 
  • TakeProfit - Take Profit in pips.
  • Max_Spread - maximum allowed spread size for opening positions, in points.
  • Max_Lot - maximum allowed dynamic lot size.
  • TimeTrade - trading time settings.
  •  StartHour - trading start hour.
  • StopHour - trading end hour.

