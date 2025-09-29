✨ Candle Timer Pro – Candle Countdown Indicator

Never miss a candle close again!

Candle Timer Pro shows you exactly how much time is left until the current candle closes on any timeframe.

It is lightweight, fast, and fully customizable – a must-have tool for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders.

🔹 Key Features

⏱️ Candle countdown timer – precise time left until candle close.

🎨 Dynamic colors – green for bullish candles, red for bearish.

📍 Flexible placement – choose any chart corner.

🔊 Alerts – sound and popup when a new candle starts.

📐 Customizable – adjust font type, font size, and offset from price.

🔄 Multi-timeframe support – works on any timeframe from 1 minute to monthly.

⚡ Optimized – lightweight code, does not slow down your terminal.

📌 Inputs (Parameters)

TextColorUp – color of the text when the candle is bullish (default: Lime).

TextColorDown – color of the text when the candle is bearish (default: Red).

Timeframe – timeframe for the countdown (default: current chart timeframe).

FontSize – size of the font (default: 12).

FontName – type of the font (default: Arial).

YOffset – vertical offset from the price (default: 20 points).

TextCorner – chart corner where the timer will be displayed.

EnableSoundAlert – play sound when a new candle starts (true/false).

SoundFile – sound file name to play (default: alert.wav).

EnablePopupAlert – show popup message when a new candle starts (true/false).

🎯 Why Candle Timer Pro?

✅ Perfect timing for entries and exits.

✅ Helps manage scalping, intraday, and swing trading strategies.

✅ Professional design, easy to use.

✅ 100% compatible with MetaTrader 5.