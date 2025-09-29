Candle Timer Pro

✨ Candle Timer Pro – Candle Countdown Indicator

Never miss a candle close again!
Candle Timer Pro shows you exactly how much time is left until the current candle closes on any timeframe.
It is lightweight, fast, and fully customizable – a must-have tool for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders.

🔹 Key Features

  • ⏱️ Candle countdown timer – precise time left until candle close.

  • 🎨 Dynamic colors – green for bullish candles, red for bearish.

  • 📍 Flexible placement – choose any chart corner.

  • 🔊 Alerts – sound and popup when a new candle starts.

  • 📐 Customizable – adjust font type, font size, and offset from price.

  • 🔄 Multi-timeframe support – works on any timeframe from 1 minute to monthly.

  • Optimized – lightweight code, does not slow down your terminal.

📌 Inputs (Parameters)

  • TextColorUp – color of the text when the candle is bullish (default: Lime).

  • TextColorDown – color of the text when the candle is bearish (default: Red).

  • Timeframe – timeframe for the countdown (default: current chart timeframe).

  • FontSize – size of the font (default: 12).

  • FontName – type of the font (default: Arial).

  • YOffset – vertical offset from the price (default: 20 points).

  • TextCorner – chart corner where the timer will be displayed.

  • EnableSoundAlert – play sound when a new candle starts (true/false).

  • SoundFile – sound file name to play (default: alert.wav).

  • EnablePopupAlert – show popup message when a new candle starts (true/false).

🎯 Why Candle Timer Pro?

✅ Perfect timing for entries and exits.
✅ Helps manage scalping, intraday, and swing trading strategies.
✅ Professional design, easy to use.
✅ 100% compatible with MetaTrader 5.


