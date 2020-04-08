JBJFx Market Makers FiboHarmonic System DARK

JBJFx Market Makers FiboHarmonic System  DARK (Darker background charts) — Product Description (Complete Bundle) *INCLUDES YOUTUBE VIDEOS OF LIVE TRADES AND TIKTOK ACCESS OF LIVE TRADES*

Bundle saves ~$50+ vs buying separately...ONLY WORKS WITH EURUSD PAIR.

TAGLINE

Gate • Confirm • Execute • Manage. A clean, rules‑first workflow that maps H4 swing‑structure liquidity (H4ss/MBOS), draws readable Fibonacci levels (incl. negatives), prints simple 2/3‑close confirmations, and keeps your HTF MAs in view — all wired into templates that are fast to use. *NOTE* System works best on EURUSD.

WHAT'S INSIDE (5 indicators + templates)

1) JBJFx‑Movable FiboHarmonic Channel — movable fib channel with clear labels for Pullback/Proj/Ext and Negative Trap/Flush levels (−0.272, −0.414, −1.13 … −3.618).

2) JBJFx‑ZZ MM Liquidity Playbook (MBOS/H4ss edition) — H4 swing‑structure support/resistance zones with MBOS/Reclaim flags; optional ZigZag overlay.

3) JBJFx‑FiboHarmonic Scout — semi‑automatic C/D candidate bands from a chosen A‑B (or B‑C) leg; confirmation‑style alerts. Note: ratios live in the Channel.

4) JBJFx‑3CCC Alert Indicator — 3 Consecutive Candle Closes (and optional 2CCC) on bar‑close with no repaint; filters; history dots.

5) JBJFx‑MTF Moving Averages — stair‑step HTF MAs (defaults H4/H1/M30 = 550 LWMA) drawn on any chart.

TEMPLATES (included)

• *JBJFx System – CLEAN.tpl* — Channel + Playbook (ZigZag ON) + 3CCC (3CCC mode) + MTF MAs.

• *JBJFx System – FULL.tpl* — Adds Scout bands + labels; Playbook MBOS/Reclaim tags ON.

• *JBJFx System – LITE.tpl* — Playbook + 3CCC only, for scanning.

SYSTEM IDEA (HOW IT WORKS)

1) *Gate*: H4ss zones from the Liquidity Playbook (MBOS/Reclaim help you read breaks/failed breaks and the overall market trends).

2) *Confirm: wait for **2CCC/3CCC* inside your target band.

3) *Execute: enter on the **exit close* back out of the band.

4) *Manage: with the Channel — e.g., **E38 → E61 of CD*, structure retests, or your MA tests.

5) *Context*: keep H4/H1/M30 550 LWMA visible via the MTF MAs.

6) *Stop Loss*: stop loss always 5-10 pips above the current high for sells and 5-10 pips below current low for buys

7) *Market Chop*: always be aware if your trade doesn't breakout of the box by 50 pips within a 12-15 hour period, means Market Makers (MMs) are looking to flush price up or down to the next fib level based on the direction of the currently confirmed MBOS Sup/Res event. 550 LWMA also assist with breakouts.

8) *MBOS Events & H4ss Zones*: MBOS Res (Resistance) when overall market is in a box (D1/W1 charts) gain liquidity zone trades when MBOS Events occur. MBOS Res = SELL, MBOS Sup = BUY. Double MBOS Events and Triple MBOS Events occur to hint that the market is looking to breakout in that direction for weeks. Triple MBOS Res on EURUSD 2 weeks ago and 5x MBOS Events signal that the market is looking to break out uptrend for the next few weeks. Look for your buy trade setup with the Market Makers.

KEY FEATURES

• Readable fib labels (“Pullback / Deep PB / D‑Proj / Ext / Trap / Flush / Extreme”).

• Negative (Trap/Flush) set: −0.272, −0.414, −1.13, −1.27, −1.41, −1.618, −2.0, −2.24, −2.618, −3.14, −3.618.

• H4ss/MBOS mapping with touch/break/reclaim alerts and on‑chart ZZ toggle.

• Closed‑bar confirmation (no repaint): 3CCC (and 2CCC).

• MTF MAs with stair‑step rendering between HTF opens.

• Lightweight; indicator‑only; no external DLLs.

WHAT THIS BUNDLE IS / ISN'T

• *Is*: a visual, rules‑driven toolkit that standardizes decision points.

• *Isn't: an auto‑trader or pattern‑name engine. *The Scout purposely does not bundle fib ratios; use the Channel to read exact levels.

HOW TO USE (QUICK START)

1) Load *JBJFx System – CLEAN.tpl* on your symbol.

2) Drag the Channel’s TOP/BOT to your chosen leg (e.g., A‑B). Read pullbacks/projections/negatives from labels.

3) Trade plan: *H4ss zone gate → 2CCC/3CCC prints inside → enter on exit close*.

4) Manage partials at *E38 → E61 of CD* or your structure/MA tests.

5) If you want helper bands, switch to *FULL.tpl* to show the Scout.

INPUTS (BY MODULE — COMMON)

• Channel: show/hide ratios; label offsets; color themes.

• Playbook: TimeFrame (default 240=H4), ExtDepth/Deviation/Backstep, ShowZigZag, showMBOS/showReclaim, alert toggles.

• 3CCC: Mode (3CCC/2CCC), MinBody (pips/ATR%), IgnoreDoji/Inside, HTF lock, TickVolumeMin, alerts.

• MTF MAs: up to 5 lines; TF/period/method/price, PlotAsStep, UseCurrentHTFBar.

• Scout: leg source & direction, bands on/off, alerts.

COMPATIBILITY

• *MT4 (build 600+)*. Works on any symbol/timeframe. Template‑friendly; multi‑monitor safe.

SUPPORT POLICY

Included: install, inputs, and usage questions. Not included: custom strategy coding, signals, brokerage issues. Lifetime gets free updates; renters receive updates while active.

DISCLAIMER

This system visualizes zones, fibs, and confirmations. It does not open/close trades. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trade at your own risk.

