YM Gold Pro v1


🤖 YM GOLD PRO – Professional Gold Trading Robot

YM GOLD PRO is a powerful Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold).

It combines Bollinger Bands – RSI – ADX with an advanced Martingale strategy, making it highly effective in adapting to gold’s volatility and news events.


📊 Engineered for precision, YM GOLD PRO identifies high-probability setups, captures strong market moves, and ensures maximum efficiency in both trending and ranging conditions.

🔥 Proven performance: it successfully grew an account from $1,000 to over $6,000 in a short period while keeping risk under control.


🔑 Why YM GOLD PRO is so effective

  • 📊 Smart Indicator Fusion: Uses Bollinger Bands, RSI, and ADX to generate reliable entry and exit signals.
  • Advanced Martingale Strategy: Recovers losing positions and maximizes profitability with controlled risk.
  • 📰 News-Adaptive Algorithm: Built to handle gold’s high volatility during economic events.
  • 🛡️ Risk Control & Stability: Balances safety and growth for both beginners and professionals.
  • 🚀 Proven Results: Turned $1,000 → $6,000 with consistent performance.


⚙️Specifications

  • Symbol: XAU/USD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Leverage: From 1:100
  • Minimum Deposit: 1000 USD
  • Recommended Brokers: Works on any broker, but STP swap-free brokers are highly recommended.


✨ With YM GOLD PRO, you get a smart, secure, and profitable solution for gold trading – perfect for traders who want consistency, safety, and powerful results.


💁 Avec l’achat, vous recevrez des fichiers SET prêts à l’emploi, optimisés pour chaque paire (GOLD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURCHF), afin de démarrer rapidement et efficacemen

