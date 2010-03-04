Golden Boy AVS

Golden Boy AVS is an AI-powered robot designed to make purchases only. It analyzes candlesticks and, when the price

falls to a certain value, it will execute the purchase with a Take Profit and Stop Loss already set.

It is recommended for approved proprietary trading desks with large capital.

He performs few entries during the month/week but with high assertiveness.

Use the initial default configuration.

Run several backtests to determine a safe lot size according to your capital (Important! Depending on your broker, you may have to

change the point parameters because there are divergences from broker to broker).

XAUUSD H4

Change Lot Size according to the bank


Simple interface and settings


