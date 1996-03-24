Signal Hunter

  • Experts
  • Befe Ltd
  • Versione: 2.9
  • Aggiornato: 29 settembre 2025
  • Attivazioni: 5

Signal Hunter v2.8: Advanced Multi-Indicator Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Overview

Signal Hunter v2.8 is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on generating high-probability buy and sell signals based on a combination of technical indicators. Built with a pip-based calculation system, it ensures compatibility across various broker types (including 4-digit and 5-digit brokers) by automatically adjusting for point-to-pip conversions. The EA integrates robust risk management features, such as maximum position limits, dynamic or fixed stop-loss/take-profit levels, trailing stops, and lot size calculations based on user-defined risk in USD. It is ideal for traders seeking automated strategies in forex, commodities, or indices, with customizable filters to adapt to different market conditions.

This version addresses common validation issues for the MQL5 Market, including normalized volume handling, comprehensive trade checks (e.g., margin, stop levels, and freeze levels), and error-resistant operations. It supports both demo and full licensing modes, with visual aids like on-chart signals (arrows) and a customizable HUD panel for real-time monitoring of indicators and trading status.

Core Working Mechanism

Signal Hunter operates on a modular signal generation framework, primarily driven by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as the core filter, with optional layers from other indicators (MA Cross, MACD, ADX, ATR, and Multi-Timeframe MA). All calculations are performed in pips for precision and broker-agnostic performance.

  1. Signal Generation:
    • Primary Trigger (RSI Filter): The EA scans for overbought/oversold conditions using RSI. A buy signal is triggered when RSI falls below the user-defined Buy Level (default: 40), indicating potential upward momentum. Conversely, a sell signal occurs when RSI exceeds the Sell Level (default: 60), signaling downward pressure.
    • Optional Filters (Enabled/Disabled via Inputs):
      • MA Cross: Checks if the fast MA (default: 10-period EMA) crosses above/below the slow MA (default: 20-period EMA) for trend confirmation.
      • MACD: Analyzes the MACD main line vs. signal line for momentum alignment.
      • ADX: Ensures sufficient trend strength (above threshold, default: 25) to avoid ranging markets.
      • ATR: Filters for volatility, requiring ATR to exceed a minimum pip value (default: 20 pips) to confirm trade-worthy movement.
      • Multi-Timeframe (MTF) MA: Incorporates a higher timeframe MA (default: H1, 50-period) to align with broader trends.
    • Signals are evaluated on each new bar or tick update, with historical scanning (up to 1000 bars) for backtesting visualization.
  2. Trade Execution:
    • Once a signal is confirmed, the EA checks open positions against the maximum limit (default: 5) and executes a market order if within bounds.
    • Lot Sizing: Dynamically calculated based on risk per trade (default: $500 USD max risk) and stop-loss distance, ensuring no more than the specified USD is risked per trade. Volume is normalized to broker specifications, with caps at max lot size (default: 1.0).
    • Stop-Loss (SL) and Take-Profit (TP): Can be dynamic (based on ATR multipliers, defaults: SL 2.0x, TP 3.0x) or fixed (defaults: SL 30 pips, TP 50 pips). Minimum stop levels are enforced to comply with broker rules, preventing "invalid stops" errors.
    • Trailing Stop: Optional ATR-based trailing (default multiplier: 2.0x), which activates once the trade moves favorably, locking in profits while respecting minimum distances and freeze levels.
  3. Risk Management and Safety Features:
    • Pre-trade validations include margin checks, volume limits, stop/freeze levels, and market conditions to avoid invalid orders.
    • Magic number (default: 123456) for position identification.
    • Alerts and push notifications for signals, with debug logging capped at 100 lines for performance.
    • HUD Panel: Displays real-time indicator values, statuses (e.g., "BULLISH" for MA, "VOLATILE" for ATR), and probabilities in a customizable on-chart overlay.
  4. Licensing and Visuals:
    • Demo mode expires after 7 days; full version requires a serial key.
    • On-chart arrows (green up for buy, red down for sell) visualize signals, with HUD for quick insights.

The EA runs on tick events for responsiveness, updating only on new bars or price changes to optimize CPU usage.

Example Scenarios

To illustrate how Signal Hunter performs in real-world conditions, consider these hypothetical examples based on default settings (RSI filter only, for simplicity). Assume a 5-digit broker on EUR/USD (H1 timeframe), with dynamic SL/TP enabled.

  1. Buy Signal in a Rebounding Market:
    • Market Context: After a downtrend, RSI drops to 35 (below 40), indicating oversold conditions. Current ATR is 25 pips (above min 20 pips if ATR filter enabled).
    • EA Action: Detects buy signal on bar close. Calculates SL at Ask - (2.0 * 25 pips) = 50 pips below entry. TP at Ask + (3.0 * 25 pips) = 75 pips above. Lot size computed for $500 risk: If SL distance implies $10 risk per 0.01 lot, EA uses 0.50 lots (normalized).
    • Outcome: Trade opens at 1.10000. As price rises to 1.10100 (40 pips profit), trailing stop activates, moving SL to 1.09900 (trailing by 2.0 * ATR = 50 pips). If price continues up, profits are locked; if reverses, trade closes at breakeven or better.
    • Benefit: Captures rebound while managing risk, with HUD showing "RSI: ON | 35.00 | BUY Zone" in green.
  2. Sell Signal in an Overbought Rally:
    • Market Context: During an uptrend, RSI climbs to 65 (above 60). ADX is 30 (trending if filter enabled), confirming strength for a reversal short.
    • EA Action: Triggers sell on bar close. SL at Bid + (2.0 * ATR pips), TP at Bid - (3.0 * ATR pips). Checks min stop level (e.g., 10 points); adjusts if needed. Lot size: Based on $500 risk and SL distance.
    • Outcome: Entry at 1.10500. Price falls to 1.10300; trailing stop adjusts SL downward. If volatility spikes (ATR increases), trail widens dynamically. HUD updates to "RSI: ON | 65.00 | SELL Zone" in red, alerting via push notification.
    • Benefit: Exploits overbought conditions with controlled exposure, skipping trades if max positions reached or checks fail.
  3. Filtered Signal Rejection in Ranging Market:
    • Market Context: RSI at 38 (buy zone), but ADX at 20 (below 25 threshold) and ATR at 15 pips (below min 20).
    • EA Action: Signal blocked by filters. No trade executed; HUD shows "ADX: ON | 20.00 | RANGING" and "ATR: ON | 15 pips | QUIET" in gray/red.
    • Outcome: Avoids whipsaw losses in low-volatility conditions, preserving capital.

These scenarios demonstrate the EA's adaptability—enabling more filters increases conservatism, while disabling them suits aggressive strategies.

Important Optimization Advisory

Before deploying Signal Hunter v2.8 on a live account, it is crucial to optimize its parameters using MetaTrader 5's built-in Strategy Tester and Optimization tool. Market behaviors vary significantly across symbols (e.g., EUR/USD trends smoothly, while GBP/JPY is more volatile), so perform separate optimizations for each symbol you intend to trade. This ensures the EA aligns with the unique characteristics of each pair, such as volatility, spread, and session-specific patterns.

  • How to Optimize: Use historical data in the Strategy Tester. Focus on key inputs like RSI levels, ATR multipliers, and periods. Run genetic or full optimizations to find profitable sets, evaluating metrics like profit factor, drawdown, and win rate.
  • Reference Guide: For detailed steps, refer to the official MQL5 article on optimization: MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: Optimization. Always backtest on demo accounts first, and never risk more than you can afford.

Signal Hunter v2.8 empowers traders with a balanced, indicator-driven approach. For support or customizations, contact the developer via the MQL5 Market page. Happy trading!


