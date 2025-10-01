Time Trading EA based on MacD signals

EA which will trade at specified times during the day supported by MacD signals and Engulfing Candles.





The EA has 24 slots to enter for every hour of the day.

EA opens a trade based on a fixed volume or a percentage of equity and trades at specified TP & SL.





The trade is opened in the direction of the last candle, which is also the time specified.



As an example on a 1HOUR Chart, if the user wants to trade at 3pm.

The EA opens the trade at 3pm, but the trade will be opened based on the close of the 2pm candle.

If the 2pm candle closes below the open of the 2pm candle (Bear), then the 3pm trade opened is a SELL at a specified volume and with specified TP & SL.

If the 2pm candle closes above the open of the 2pm candle (Bull), then the 3pm trade opened is a BUY at a specified volume and with specified TP & SL.



