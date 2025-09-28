FX Calcuclator

Professional Dashboard Calculator for MT5

Overview

A comprehensive trading calculator designed for serious Forex traders who need instant risk and position analysis directly on their MT5 charts. This Expert Advisor provides real-time calculations of all critical trading metrics, helping you make informed decisions before entering any trade.

Key Features

Real-Time Position Analysis

  • Instant calculation of risk amount in account currency
  • Profit potential with precise pip calculations
  • Risk/Reward ratio with visual status indicators
  • Margin requirements based on leverage
  • Total market exposure across multiple positions
  • Spread cost impact on profitability

Smart Auto-Detection

  • Automatically detects account currency
  • Auto-detects account leverage with manual override option
  • Real-time price updates from market
  • Dynamic spread monitoring

Professional Interface

  • Modern dark theme design optimized for extended trading sessions
  • Color-coded results for quick risk assessment (green for profit, red for loss, yellow for warnings)
  • Organized layout with clearly separated input and results sections
  • Compact design that doesn't obstruct chart analysis

Interactive Parameters

  • Lot size configuration with decimal precision
  • Multiple position management
  • Adjustable leverage settings
  • Custom entry, stop loss, and take profit levels
  • Real-time spread input in points
  • All parameters update calculations instantly

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Product Type: Expert Advisor (EA)
  • Installation: Simple drag-and-drop onto any chart
  • Compatibility: Works with all currency pairs and timeframes
  • Resource Usage: Lightweight with minimal CPU impact
  • Updates: Real-time market data synchronization

How It Works

  1. Attach the EA to any chart in MT5
  2. The dashboard appears in the top-left corner with pre-filled market data
  3. Adjust your trading parameters (lot size, stop loss, take profit)
  4. View instant calculations of risk, profit potential, and margin requirements
  5. Make informed trading decisions based on precise monetary values

Benefits for Traders

  • Risk Management: Know exact monetary risk before placing trades
  • Position Sizing: Calculate appropriate lot sizes based on risk tolerance
  • Multi-Position Planning: Analyze aggregate risk across multiple positions
  • Cost Awareness: Understand spread impact on profitability
  • Quick Decision Making: All calculations update instantly as you adjust parameters
  • Professional Presentation: Clean, modern interface suitable for professional trading environments

Ideal For

  • Day traders requiring quick position analysis
  • Scalpers needing instant risk calculations
  • Position traders managing multiple trades
  • Risk-conscious traders focused on money management
  • Professional traders seeking efficient pre-trade analysis tools

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 platform
  • Active trading account (demo or live)
  • Basic understanding of Forex trading concepts

Support

The calculator displays all values in your account currency for maximum clarity. Whether you trade micro lots or standard lots, the calculator automatically adjusts pip values and provides accurate monetary calculations for your specific account setup.

This tool focuses on what matters most: understanding your risk and potential reward in real monetary terms before committing to any trade.


