Trend and Range Master

🌟 Introducing the Enhanced Multi-Strategy EA 2.12 🌟

Maximize your trading potential with this professional, institutional-grade Expert Advisor for MT5!

The Enhanced Multi-Strategy EA is not a single-tactic bot; it's a dynamic, adaptive system designed to thrive in all market conditions for Xau/Usd. Utilizing two distinct, high-probability strategies—one for trending markets and one for ranging/sideways action—this EA ensures you're always aligned with the dominant market structure.

This is a complete, set-and-forget solution featuring a robust Fixed-Risk Position Sizing model that automatically calculates lot size based on your account equity and desired risk percentage. Say goodbye to manual calculations and emotional trading.

Key Features That Set It Apart:

  • Dual-Engine Trading: Seamlessly switches between a powerful Trend-Following Strategy (using Ichimoku & MAs) and a precise Mean-Reversion Strategy (using RSI, BB, & Stochastics).

  • Adaptive Timeframe Logic: Optimized for 1H to 4H trading, the EA automatically adjusts indicator sensitivity and trade parameters when running on lower timeframes for optimal performance.

  • High-Probability Scaling: High-confidence signals are automatically boosted with a higher lot size (via the Probability Multiplier), ensuring you capitalize maximally on the best setups.

  • Built-in Safety Filters: Trades are protected by advanced filters for high Spread, extreme Volatility, and Session timing, ensuring execution only in liquid, favorable conditions.

Start trading smarter, not harder. Get the Enhanced Multi-Strategy EA today!

🔹 Trading Setup Overview

  • Broker: Preferred Broker XM (Ultra Low Standard account) ( Only for Gold )

  • Starting Equity: $500

  • Leverage: 1:500 (be careful, high leverage increases both opportunity and risk)

  • VPS: Recommended for automated strategies (e.g., EAs on MetaTrader) to ensure 24/7 uptime and low latency.

🔹 Risk Management Guidelines

  1. Position Sizing

    • Risk only 1–2% of equity per trade ($5–$10 on a $500 account).

    • Use a position size calculator to match lot size to your stop-loss distance.

  2. Leverage Use

    • Don’t use the full 1:500; it’s there for margin flexibility, not for maximum exposure.

    • Aim to keep margin level above 500% for account safety.

  3. Stop-Loss & Take-Profit

    • Always set stop-losses (no averaging down).

    • Maintain a minimum 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio (e.g., risking $10 to target $20).

🔹 VPS Recommendation

  • A VPS will:

    • Keep MetaTrader running 24/7.

    • Ensure consistent execution speed.

    • Protect against power or internet outages.

🔹 Strategy Notes

  • You’ll need a well-tested trading strategy (manual or automated EA).

  • Consider backtesting and forward-testing before live trading.

  • Focus on consistency rather than “guarantees.”


