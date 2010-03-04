Trade Panel EA with Integrated Statistics DMO
- Experts
- Semih Goksel
- Versione: 77.67
Trade Panel v77.67 with Integrated Statistics EA is DEMO version of Trade Panel v77.66 with Integrated Statistics EA , if you download DEMO version you can open only 3 positions with real or virtual orders and try all features and functions of full version.
If you enjoy DEMO version of EA and decide to buy full version , please check link below.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150140
Trade Panel v77.66 with Integrated Statistics EA
Trade Panel v77.66 is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that provides a professional trading interface with integrated statistical analysis, risk management, and automated trading capabilities. This all-in-one solution transforms MT5 into a comprehensive trading workstation with institutional-grade features.
Trade Panel EA represents a comprehensive trading solution that combines manual trading flexibility with automated risk management and technical analysis tools, all within a highly customizable and user-friendly interface.
🎯 Core Trading Features 1. Dual Trading Modes
- Real Mode: Direct execution through MT5 broker
- Virtual Mode: Simulated order system for testing strategies
- Persistent mode selection (saved between sessions)
- Visual mode indicators with color coding
- Market Orders: One-click BUY/SELL execution
- Pending Orders:
- Buy Stop/Sell Stop
- Buy Limit/Sell Limit
- Auto-slippage calculation based on symbol type (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Metals)
- Execution speed tracking with millisecond precision
- Average execution time calculation
- Create virtual pending orders with drag-to-adjust pricing
- Visual representation with colored lines and labels
- Automatic execution when price triggers
- Maximum 100 virtual orders supported
- Delete/modify virtual orders via interface
- Independent SL/TP levels not visible to broker
- Visual alerts when VSL/VTP levels are hit
- Automatic position closure at virtual levels
- Real-time P&L calculation for each level
- Drag-to-adjust functionality
- Audio alerts (different sounds for VSL vs VTP hits)
- Risk-based lot calculation (% of account)
- Auto-calculation when SL price is set
- Manual lot size override option
- Min/Max lot size limits
- Lot step normalization
- Three risk levels: Conservative (0.5%), Moderate (1.5%), Aggressive (3%)
- Maximum daily loss limit
- Maximum weekly loss limit
- Maximum drawdown protection
- Emergency stop button
- Consecutive loss protection
- Maximum open positions limit
- Daily trade count limit
- Real-time drawdown tracking
- Daily/Weekly P&L monitoring
- Consecutive loss counter
- Risk status indicator with color coding
- Automatic trading suspension when limits reached
- Today's P&L
- Yesterday's P&L
- Weekly P&L
- Monthly P&L
- Total P&L
- Win rate calculation
- Average win/loss amounts
- Profit factor
- Expectancy
- Best/Worst trade tracking
- Maximum drawdown calculation
- Win/Loss streaks monitoring
- Current streak display
- ROI calculation
- Real-time position listing (up to 10 positions)
- Individual P&L for each position
- Position details (symbol, type, lot, open price)
- Total summary (count, volume, P&L)
- Sorted by opening time
- Automatic SL adjustment to entry price
- Customizable trigger distance (points)
- Offset from entry price setting
- Position-by-position tracking
- Dynamic stop loss adjustment
- Configurable trailing distance
- Step-based movement
- Individual position tracking
- 4-level profit protection system
- Progressive SL adjustment at profit milestones
- Customizable trigger and target levels
- Visual notifications
- Per-position level tracking
- 4 timeframe analysis (M30, H1, H4, D1)
- Moving Average trend detection
- RSI momentum analysis
- Trend alignment scoring
- Visual dashboard with color coding
- Signal generation (BULLISH/BEARISH/MIXED)
- Swing high/low detection
- Multiple detection methods (Fractal, Swing, Volume)
- Zone width configuration
- Minimum touches validation
- Nearest S/R display
- Visual lines on chart
- Multiple calculation methods (Classic, Fibonacci, Camarilla, Woodie)
- R1, R2, R3 resistance levels
- S1, S2, S3 support levels
- Daily/Weekly/Monthly timeframes
- Visual representation on chart
- Volume moving average calculation
- High volume detection
- Volume threshold alerts
- Real-time volume monitoring
- Multiple indicators (RSI, MACD, Stochastic, CCI)
- Bullish/Bearish divergence identification
- Lookback period configuration
- Alert system
- Customizable position (4 corners)
- Dark theme with configurable colors
- Real-time clock and date display
- Account type indicator
- License status display
- Algo trading status indicator
- Lot size quick presets (0.01, 0.1, 1.0, 2.0, 3.0, 4.0, 5.0)
- One-click hedge function
- Reverse position tool
- Scale-in options (25%, 50%, 100%)
- Scale-out options (25%, 50%, 75%)
- Partial close buttons (25%, 50%, 75%)
- 3 preset templates (Scalping, Day Trade, Swing)
- Custom template creation
- Save/Load functionality
- Quick template application
- SL/TP point configuration
- Close all positions
- Close by type (Buy/Sell)
- Close profitable positions only
- Close losing positions only
- Partial position closure
- Emergency close all
- Individual position SL/TP modification
- Batch SL/TP modification
- Remove all SL/TP
- Real SL/TP setting (broker-side)
- Virtual SL/TP setting (client-side)
- Real-time position lines on chart
- Draggable position labels
- P&L display for each position
- Entry price visualization
- Position information tooltips
- Configurable trading days
- Time-based trading restrictions
- Automatic trading suspension outside hours
- Trade execution alerts
- VSL/VTP hit notifications
- Risk limit warnings
- Visual alert windows
- Sound alerts (customizable)
- Alert duration settings
- License key validation
- Expiry date/time checking
- Demo mode for unlicensed use
- Account binding capability
- Balance/Equity display
- Open positions count
- Pending orders count
- Virtual orders count
- Profit/Loss position counts
- Bid/Ask prices
- Spread monitoring
- Symbol information
- Nearest S/R levels
- Current pivot level
- Execution speed display
- Average execution time
- Slippage monitoring
- Connection status
- Price validation for pending orders
- SL/TP validity checking
- Risk/Reward ratio validation
- Margin requirement checking
- Maximum lot size limits
- Minimum lot size enforcement
- Working hours enforcement
- Algo trading status verification
- Comprehensive error logging
- Retry mechanisms
- Fallback procedures
- User notifications
- Hierarchical position selection dialogs
- Batch operations support
- Individual position targeting
- Up to 10 position handling
- Mouse event handling
- Keyboard shortcuts
- Drag-and-drop functionality
- Chart event processing
- Color-coded profit/loss
- Gradient backgrounds
- Transparency settings
- Z-order management
- Dynamic label positioning