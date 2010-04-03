MaxTrend

Overview

MaxTrend — A powerful trading tool that combines MACD entry signals with multiple customizable filters (Supertrend, EMA, ADX, RSI, EMA slope, ATR distance). It features ATR-based SL/TP, visual SL/TP labels, and real-time alerts. MaxTrend is optimized for scalping, day trading, and swing trading on MT5.

Key features

  • MACD as the entry trigger with independent confirmatory filters to reduce false signals.

  • ATR-based SL / TP automatically calculated and drawn on chart.

  • Flexible filter set: EMA trend, Fast/Slow EMA alignment, EMA slope, ADX strength, RSI zones, MACD momentum and price-distance rules. Each filter can be enabled/disabled.

  • Visual tools: EMA zone shading, SL/TP lines with price labels, customizable display options.

  • Alerts: Popup, Email and Push notifications for new signals.

  • Performance: optimized for live use; includes parameters to limit signal frequency (minimum bars between signals).

  • Developer-friendly: full source code included for customization.

How it works (strategy summary)

  1. Trend confirmation: Supertrend and EMA filters (Fast / Slow / Trend EMAs + EMA slope) determine market bias.

  2. Entry trigger (MACD): MACD cross (MACD line crossing the signal line) or MACD histogram momentum change flags a potential entry.

  3. Filter confirmation: ADX, RSI, EMA slope and price-distance filters must meet configured thresholds to emit a BUY or SELL signal.

  4. Risk management: SL and TP use ATR multipliers; both are drawn on-screen as lines and price labels.

  5. Customization: All filters are independently toggleable so traders can fine-tune the indicator for scalping, intraday or swing setups.

Recommended timeframes & usage

  • Scalping: M5–M15 — use faster MACD and lower ATR multipliers.

  • Day trading: M30–H4 — balanced filter set.

  • Swing trading: H4–D1 — smoother MACD and higher ATR multipliers.

  • Real-time signals: RealTimeSignals = true will alert on the current bar but may repaint — prefer signals on closed bars for live execution.

Important warnings

  • Not financial advice. Use only as a technical tool.

  • Always backtest and forward-test on a demo account before trading live.

  • Real-time (current-bar) signals may repaint. For safer execution, use signals confirmed on closed bars.

  • Ensure sufficient historical data is loaded for accurate EMA / ATR / MACD calculations.

Support & documentation

  • Support via MQL5 Messages (Author: Van Minh).

  • The package includes step-by-step installation instructions and support for optimal settings.


