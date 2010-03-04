YM RSI Pro EA
- Experts
- Yassine Mouhssine
- Versione: 1.9
📊 RSI – Relative Strength Index
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) measures market momentum by analyzing the speed and size of recent price movements.
- Moves between 0 and 100.
- Above 70: Market is considered overbought, signaling a possible downward correction.
- Below 30: Market is considered oversold, signaling a possible upward correction.
💡 Role in trading: RSI helps detect potential reversals, avoid false signals, and improve timing for entries and exits. It’s especially effective when combined with other indicators like Bollinger Bands or ADX.