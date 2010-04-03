Supertrend GEN
- Indicatori
- Gede Egi Narditya
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 20
Supertrend GEN Indicator
Developer: eggii77
Overview
The Supertrend GEN Indicator is an advanced visual trading system for MetaTrader 5, built upon the popular Supertrend indicator logic. More than just a trend indicator, this tool transforms Supertrend signals into a complete trading framework. With features like automatic visual Stop Loss & Take Profit zones, a built-in performance statistics panel, and an EMA trend filter, this indicator not only provides signals but also helps you analyze the potential and historical performance of those signals directly on your chart.
Key Features
- Classic Supertrend Signals: Clearly identifies the market trend using an ATR-based Supertrend line. A green line indicates an uptrend, and a red line indicates a downtrend.
- Automatic Visual SL/TP Zones: Whenever a new signal appears, the indicator automatically draws Risk (Stop Loss) and Reward (Take Profit 1 & 2) zones as colored boxes, complete with labels.
- Performance Statistics Panel: An on-chart information panel displays the status of the current signal and tracks the historical performance on that timeframe, including:
- Total signals that have hit SL, TP1, and TP2.
- The number of signals closed due to a trend reversal (Flip).
- The Net Points gained or lost for both TP1 and TP2 scenarios.
- EMA Trend Filter: An option to filter Supertrend signals to align with the long-term trend, using an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as a baseline.
- Intuitive Trend Visualization: In addition to the trend line, the indicator can color the candlesticks according to the current Supertrend direction, making trend identification faster and easier.
- Signal Notification System: Provides pop-up alerts on your platform whenever a new valid Buy or Sell signal is detected.
How It Works & Visualization
- Trend Lines & Signals: The indicator plots the Supertrend line below the price during an uptrend and above the price during a downtrend. Signal arrows appear whenever the price crosses this line, signaling a potential trend change.
- Risk/Reward Zones (SL/TP):
- When a Buy signal occurs, the indicator will draw:
- A Stop Loss (SL) box from the entry price down to the Supertrend line.
- Take Profit (TP1 & TP2) boxes upwards, with distances calculated based on your specified risk:reward ratios.
- The same process applies in reverse for a Sell signal.
- When a Buy signal occurs, the indicator will draw:
- Info Panel & Statistics: The panel in the top-left corner provides real-time data on the active signal and accumulates statistics over time. These stats are saved even after you close the platform and can be reset in the settings.
Important Parameters
- Calculation Parameters: Adjust the ATR Period and Multiplier to change the sensitivity of the Supertrend line.
- EMA Trend Filter: Enable this to only receive Buy signals when the price is above the EMA, and Sell signals when the price is below it.
- Visual SL/TP Zones: Enable this feature and set your Risk:Reward ratios (e.g., 2.0 for a 1:2 TP) to see potential profit targets visually.
- Panel & Statistics: Enable the panel for easy monitoring and activate `CalculateHistory` to see the past performance of your settings when the indicator is first loaded.