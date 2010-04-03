TurboTrend Market Structure GEN

Developer: Gede Egi

Overview
TurboTrend Market Structure GEN is an all-in-one visual indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines two powerful technical analysis systems into a single comprehensive tool. It is designed to provide a complete market view by identifying trend direction through the TurboTrend module while simultaneously mapping key market structures (BOS, CHoCH, Supply/Demand Zones) using Smart Money Concepts (SMC). This makes it ideal for traders who want to combine trend confirmation with advanced price action analysis.

Key Features

  • Dual System in One Indicator: Combines a trend-following signal system (TurboTrend) with market structure mapping (Market Structure) for deeper analysis.

  • Automatic Trend Identification & Signals: Automatically colors candles based on trend, generates entry signals when trends change, and provides Take Profit signals when momentum is likely exhausted.

  • Market Structure (SMC) Mapping: Automatically plots Swing Highs & Lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Supply/Demand Zones.

  • Real-Time Info Dashboard: A compact on-chart panel displays key detected levels and can be minimized to keep the chart clean.

  • Comprehensive Notification System: Alerts via pop-up, push notifications to mobile, and email when new TurboTrend signals appear.

Indicator Components
This indicator consists of two main modules working synergistically:

  1. TurboTrend Module
    A volatility-based trend-following system that delivers clear visual signals:

    • Colored Candles: Candles turn green/blue during bullish trends and red during bearish trends, giving instant trend visualization.

    • Entry Arrows: Arrows appear below price when the trend shifts bullish and above price when the trend shifts bearish.

    • Take Profit (TP) Arrows: Small dot-shaped arrows suggest potential Take Profit points when price extends too far from the average, indicating possible retracement.

    • Reaction Lines: When a new trend signal appears, the indicator automatically draws a horizontal line. This acts as a key support/resistance level for monitoring potential retests or breakouts.

  2. Market Structure Module
    This module analyzes price action to map the “framework” of the market using Smart Money Concepts:

    • Swing Highs & Lows (H/L): Automatically marks significant swing points.

    • BOS & CHoCH: Detects and labels Break of Structure (BOS) during trend continuation and Change of Character (CHoCH) when signs of reversal appear.

    • Supply & Demand Zones: Plots Supply zones around Swing Highs and Demand zones around Swing Lows, highlighting areas where institutions are likely placing orders.

    • 0.5 Retracement Level: Option to display the 50% retracement level of each swing move, often seen as the equilibrium point.

Dashboard & Notifications

  • Dashboard: An on-chart panel summarizes in real-time the critical levels identified by both modules, such as Reaction Lines and the latest Supply & Demand Zones.

  • Notifications: Never miss a signal. Enable alerts to get instant notifications on your MT5 platform or directly on your phone whenever a new TurboTrend entry or TP signal is detected.


GEN Target Trend Signal
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicatori
INDICATOR: GEN TARGET TREND Signal Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TARGET TREND Signal is an advanced trend-following indicator, designed to identify potential trading signals and provide comprehensive target visualization. This indicator uses a combination of Simple Moving Average (SMA) and Average True Range (ATR) to detect trend changes, then generates clear BUY or SELL signals. This system enhances the trading experience with powerful visualization features, including a real-time
Trend Line GEN
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicatori
INDICATOR: Trend Line GEN INDICATOR: Trend Line GEN Developer: gedeegi General Description Trend Line GEN adalah indikator yang secara otomatis menggambar trendline berdasarkan titik-titik swing penting (highs dan lows) pada chart. Garis-garis ini berfungsi sebagai support dan resistance dinamis untuk membantu pengambilan keputusan trading. Key Features Automatic Swing Detection: Mengidentifikasi pivot high dan pivot low secara otomatis. Flexible Slope Calculation: Pilihan metode perhitungan ke
FREE
Supertrend GEN
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicatori
Supertrend GEN Indicator Developer: eggii77 Overview The Supertrend GEN Indicator is an advanced visual trading system for MetaTrader 5, built upon the popular Supertrend indicator logic. More than just a trend indicator, this tool transforms Supertrend signals into a complete trading framework. With features like automatic visual Stop Loss & Take Profit zones , a built-in performance statistics panel , and an EMA trend filter , this indicator not only provides signals but also helps you analyz
