DeepAlgo EA

Prop Trend Scalper EA – Professional Prop Firm Trading Solution

Overview:

Prop Trend Scalper EA is a fully automated trading system specifically designed for prop firm challenges and funded accounts. It follows a trend-based scalping strategy that focuses on precision entries and strict risk management to achieve consistent results while maintaining low drawdown.





Don't Beleive on Strategy tester results as it's not real trading test it on demo!



Key Features:

✅ Trend Direction Algorithm: Trades only in the direction of the dominant market trend to minimize losses and capture high-probability setups.

✅ Prop Firm Ready: Optimized for firms with strict risk management rules, including daily drawdown and profit limits.

✅ Scalping Engine: Executes smart, fast trades on XAUUSD (Gold) for maximum opportunity during high-volatility sessions.

✅ Low Starting Balance: Minimum balance required is $200 , with $500 recommended for stable performance.

✅ Smart Risk Control: Built-in safety features to protect equity and maintain consistent growth.

✅ Session Filter: Trades only during active market sessions for improved accuracy.

Recommended Setup:

Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread

Minimum Balance: $200 (Recommended: $500+)

VPS: Strongly Recommended (for stable execution and low latency)

Timeframe: M1

Support:

For setup assistance or broker compatibility verification, please contact the admin/support team.