Krizal

This Expert Advisor has been designed with precision to deliver stable and reliable performance across different market conditions. Built for traders who value consistency, flexibility, and efficiency, it combines modern algorithmic techniques with practical execution features that can adapt to dynamic price action.

Whether you are a new trader looking for automation or an experienced trader seeking a robust tool, this EA offers simplicity without compromising on performance. It is structured to handle market entries, risk management, and trade supervision seamlessly — so you can focus on strategy and growth.

Key Features

1. Multi-Asset Compatibility – Works effectively across Forex, commodities, and indices.
2. Timeframe Flexibility – Optimized to operate on multiple timeframes, from intraday to swing trading.
3. Advanced Risk Control – Includes dynamic lot sizing and automatic stop-loss/take-profit handling.
4. Smart Execution Engine – Reduces order errors with built-in execution safeguards.
5. Optimized Entry & Exit Filters – Designed to capture clean setups while minimizing false signals.
6. Adjustable Parameters – Provides full control to match different trading styles and preferences.
7. Automated Trade Supervision – Monitors trades 24/7 with no manual intervention required.
8. Compatible with Hedging & Netting Accounts – Seamlessly integrates with various broker account types.
9. Lightweight & Efficient – Minimal resource usage for smooth backtesting and live trading.
10. Fully Backtestable – Allows comprehensive strategy testing across years of historical data.

11. Tested at 1:500

12.With 3000 investment


**** if you come across issues, we will try to help****

This EA is engineered for traders who seek automation without complexity. It does not promise overnight riches but provides a disciplined and systematic trading approach that removes emotional bias and enhances consistency.

Take the next step and add this EA to your trading arsenal today!


