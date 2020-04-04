Chronos Knight MT4

Chronos Knight EA trades using the Donchian Channel breakout strategy, which was famously adopted by the Turtles and achieved high returns.





This methodology remains effective regardless of changing market conditions. Additionally, Chronos Knight EA incorporates statistically advantageous filters developed through data analysis to avoid losses and maximize profits.





Through this unique strategy, Chronos Knight EA optimizes risk management and minimizes losses. It demonstrates high adaptability and resilience even in challenging market environments.





Recommendations:





* Currency pair: USDJPY

* Timeframe: M30

* Minimum deposit : $100

* Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.

* Brokers : Titan FX and Bigboss and Exness or Any broker with a low spread.

* IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

* Leverage - at least 1:25 recommended

* Account type: Hedge, Netting

* Auto Lot Risk Rate - 60-105 recommended

- Low Risk: 60

- Middle Risk: 105

Specifications:





* Trade USDJPY

* Every trade is protected with 80-160 pips SL

* Exit strategy incorporates a trailing stop using a M30 Chart

* Autolot function incorporated

* Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers that use a GMT+2 with DST server time. If your broker has different server time, small time setting adjustments need to be done

* Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)