FxGrowthCAN

Introduction to FxGrowthCAN

FxGrowthCAN is built on an exceptionally detailed and precise algorithm designed to calculate the overall risk ratio of an account and each trading symbol. The key advantage of this method lies in its ability to determine the optimal lot size and maximum number of orders to execute, while selecting entry points that minimize the risk of high drawdown. This strategy is recommended to use for moderately volatile assets such as cross currency pairs (e.g., AUDCHF, EURCHF, NZDJPY, AUDCAD, ...) while adhering to strict account protection steps. The system can run simultaneously on 8-10 symbols, ensuring steady profits while keeping risks within acceptable limits.

Account balance: from 1.000 USD upto 10K.

Timeframe: M5 is reccommended.

Min volume is 0.01L.

Symbols at same time: AUDJPY, AUDCHF, EURCHF, EURJPY, NZDJPY. AUDCAD, EURGBP, GBPCHF, CHFJPY, GBPJPY, ... less than or equal 10 is good enough.

Important note: Do not trade USD symbols. XAU, Crypto or any highly volatile symbol.


