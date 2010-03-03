TickStorm Scalper EA





Note:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kivB9JjKcz8

MinMACD_Histogram — minimal histogram strength

Default value: 0.0

Recommended range for XAUUSD: 0.01 – 0.10

This parameter defines the sensitivity of the MACD histogram signal filter.

If set to 0.0 → any zero-crossing is accepted

If set within 0.01 – 0.10 → only stronger trend movements are accepted, while minor noise is filtered out.

Result: On XAUUSD (Gold) scalping, very small histogram fluctuations are ignored, and trades are opened only on stronger, more reliable signals.

Additional explanation

For EURUSD or other low-volatility pairs, histogram values are usually very small, so 0.0 or 0.0001 is more appropriate.

For XAUUSD, which is highly volatile, the 0.01 – 0.10 range provides a much better balance.

Note: (Recommended use of Time Filter)

Time Filter — Trading hours restriction

Recommended setting: 10:00 – 20:00

It is strongly recommended to enable the time filter. Setting the trading window to 10:00–20:00 (server time) effectively restricts trading activity to the Tokyo session overlap with the European markets.

Why this matters: