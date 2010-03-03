TickStorm Scalper EA
TickStorm Scalper EA — Precision Scalping
TickStorm Scalper EA is a powerful expert advisor for MT5, engineered specifically for scalpers who demand speed, accuracy, and safety. Built for the M1 timeframe, it combines classic technical indicators with strict trade filtering to deliver high-confidence entries without relying on risky strategies.
This EA is ideal for traders who prefer a fast-paced, rule-based approach with full control over risk and execution.
⚠️ Safe Logic — No Dangerous Systems Used:
❌ Not HFT – No ultra-high-frequency stress on brokers or servers
❌ Not Grid – Does not open consecutive positions against price direction
❌ Not Martingale – No lot doubling after losses
TickStorm trades smart, not reckless. Focused, controlled scalping.
🔧 Key Features:
Multi-layer confirmation logic: MACD, OsMA, RSI, ADX, Heikin Ashi
Break-even and trailing stop to protect profits
Built-in daily profit/loss protection — ideal for prop-firm style risk rules
Trading session filter — operate only during desired hours
One position per symbol — avoids overlapping or stacking trades
Fully open and transparent settings — no black-box logic
⚙️ Technical Recommendations:
Pairs: Works on all Forex symbols
(Primary optimization and full testing done on XAUUSD)
Timeframe: Any timeframe supported, but M1 is strongly recommended for scalping
Account type: Standard (or ECN-compatible)
Minimum balance: $500
Recommended balance: $1000 or more
Broker compatibility: Works with any MT5 broker
(Low-spread brokers recommended. Best results on IC Markets Standard Account.)
Note:
MinMACD_Histogram — minimal histogram strength
Default value: 0.0
Recommended range for XAUUSD: 0.01 – 0.10
This parameter defines the sensitivity of the MACD histogram signal filter.
-
If set to 0.0 → any zero-crossing is accepted
-
If set within 0.01 – 0.10 → only stronger trend movements are accepted, while minor noise is filtered out.
Result: On XAUUSD (Gold) scalping, very small histogram fluctuations are ignored, and trades are opened only on stronger, more reliable signals.
Additional explanation
-
For EURUSD or other low-volatility pairs, histogram values are usually very small, so 0.0 or 0.0001 is more appropriate.
-
For XAUUSD, which is highly volatile, the 0.01 – 0.10 range provides a much better balance.
Note: (Recommended use of Time Filter)
Time Filter — Trading hours restriction
Recommended setting: 10:00 – 20:00
It is strongly recommended to enable the time filter. Setting the trading window to 10:00–20:00 (server time) effectively restricts trading activity to the Tokyo session overlap with the European markets.
Why this matters:
-
Avoids low-liquidity periods during the night.
-
Focuses execution during the most active hours when XAUUSD (Gold) shows higher volatility and cleaner scalping opportunities.
-
Helps reduce false signals and unnecessary drawdowns outside of optimal trading sessions.
📌 Settings:
TickStorm comes with recommended default settings, ready to trade right out of the box.
All parameters are fully visible and user-configurable — you can customize them to fit your trading style. No locked inputs, no hidden logic.
