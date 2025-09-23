OXXC Strategy

**OXXC Strategy EA - Tested & Market Ready**

 **NO MARTINGALE, NO GRID** No huge risk to take for trading.
✅ **PROFESSIONAL TRADING ROBOT** No pressure for CFD Market
✅ **READY TO USE** - Upload and deploy immediately


**Strategy Logic:**

Every day we will get a OHLC / OLHC Daily Candle Bar.

Therefore, we make this OXXC Strategy EA for the market.

Specified time window to places pending orders at daily open price when current price is on opposite side.

Automatically manages risk with customizable stop loss, profit and loss ratio and trailing stops.

**Key Features:**
  •  Automated BuyStop/SellStop pending orders based on daily open price
  •  Multiple lot sizing modes: Fixed, Balance-based, Percentage risk
  •  Built-in trailing stop system
  •  Risk management with fast in/fast out protection
  •  Professional dark chart theme included
  •  Real-time account information display
**Parameters:**
  •  Order direction filtering (Buy Only/Sell Only/Both), Set your filter every day or just let EA run automatically.
  •  Flexible lot sizing options
  •  Customizable TP/SL ratios and trailing stops  
  •  Time-based order placement control ( Can work for Asia Time Zone / Europe Time Zone / New York Time Zone Individually.)

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331408

5% Risk Per Order


Best Symbol and Time Zone:

  1. USTECH(US100) 15:30 / 16:30
  2. US30  15:30 / 16:30

Best Broker: Tickmill / ICMarkets

Suitable for FTMO Challenge


Contact Me for more information about this EA and set up.

Open a Tickmill Account for a special offer:

https://my.tickmill.com?utm_campaign=ib_link&utm_content=IB98550402&utm_medium=Open+Account&utm_source=link&lp=https%3A%2F%2Fmy.tickmill.com%2Fzh%2Fsign-up%2F


*****No AI and No History Reading Backtest*****











Prodotti consigliati
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Experts
Il sistema di trading AO è specificamente progettato per il trading di tendenza, utilizzando i tempi di asta o di notizie come punti di riferimento per confrontarli con altri tempi di ordine specifici al fine di anticipare le tendenze di mercato. **Tutti i parametri temporali utilizzati nell'EA si basano sull'orario del tuo terminale. I diversi broker possono operare in fusi orari GMT differenti, il che può variare ulteriormente a causa degli aggiustamenti legati all'ora legale.** **Assicurati
Ultimate Hero MT5
Smart Forex Lab.
Experts
Costruito per ottenere le massime prestazioni. Ottimizzato per i prelievi di profitto. Introduzione di una nuova opzione - test con emulazione dei ritiri dei profitti. Ultimate Hero è uno strumento di trading avanzato progettato per massimizzare i vostri profitti sul mercato forex. Questo software di trading avanzato è stato creato utilizzando la più recente tecnologia GPT-4 e dispone di un'ampia gamma di funzioni avanzate. Ultimate Hero è un bot di trading che utilizza una strategia di tradin
CRT Master Theory
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
CRT Master Theory - Multi-Pattern Trading System Professional multi-strategy EA designed for H1 timeframe across all symbols. Combines 5 proven price action patterns with advanced filtering and risk management. Trading Strategies: False Breakout - Trades failed breakouts with optional candle range TP Inside Bar - Breakout strategy from consolidation patterns Pin Bar - Reversal signals from rejection wicks Engulfing - Momentum continuation patterns Support/Resistance - Bounce trades from key lev
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
Vikopo Fractal MT5
Farahbod Nikfar
Experts
Dear traders and investors, Introducing   Vikopo Fractal MT5 , Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 15 years. MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114993 products List : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vikopoadvise/seller Strategy Introduction : When utilizing this robot, we have harnessed the power of cutting-edge neural plugins to enhance its capabilities. By integrating these neural plugins, our trading robot is equipped with a formid
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile $498 per l'introduzione, aumenterà di 100 al mese fino a raggiungere $1298 Bot di trading automatizzato per XAUUSD (ORO). Collega questo bot ai tuoi grafici XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 e lascialo operare automaticamente con una strategia comprovata! Progettato per i trader che cercano un'automazione semplice ma efficiente, questo bot esegue operazioni in base a una combinazione di indicatori tecnici e andamento dei prezzi, ottimizzato per spread bassi e m
Tick Sniper Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
TICK SNIPER PRO - Advanced Dynamic Scalping Expert Advisor Precision Scalping for Maximum Profitability TICK SNIPER PRO   represents the cutting-edge evolution of automated scalping technology, specifically engineered for the fast-paced EURUSD market on the 15-minute timeframe. This sophisticated Expert Advisor combines innovative algorithmic trading with advanced risk management to deliver consistent performance in today's volatile forex environment. Key Features & Advantages Dynamic Al
NDX 100 Swing EA MT5
Carlos Osvaldo Delgado
Experts
NDX 100 Swing EA   We lower prices! This expert advisor trades the Nasdaq 100 index. The strategy buys dips by taking profit from bullish trends. The investment is long term (Swing). It uses the RSI daily indicator as a signal to open operations, the management of operations, the level of risk and capital management is carried out based on probability calculations based on statistics. To achieve this, this project has been in development for more than 5 years, during which large amounts of data
Sika EA
Frederick Mensah
Experts
Sika EA works on GBPUSD - 1H $1,000 to $11,700   ... Jan 2020 - Dec 2022  (1% Risk. Low Risk. Change risk percent from zero to 1 to start trade or test). $10,000 to $5,000,000 ...   Jan 2018 - Dec 2022 (2% Risk Trade) RISK Management : It is always better to stay in the game for a long term growth rather than one time win trades. Sika EA uses an  averaging  technique to mitigate against risk. Take Profit and Stop loss are hidden by the EA and auto calculates each profit base on the parameters
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Trend light AI
Younes Bordbar
Experts
Anyone who purchases the robot, please leave a comment so I can send you the optimal input values for each currency pair to maximize your profits in the market TIME FRIM :15min Are you looking for a way to begin trading with low risk and excellent results? Or perhaps you’re ready to take on slightly higher risks for bigger rewards? Our trading robot, designed for MetaTrader 4 and 5, is exactly what you need! Why Choose This Robot? Adjustable Risk Levels: Use the Input section to customize the r
GoldAlgo Breaker MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
Experts
GoldAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT4 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144974 "GoldAlgo Breaker"  [$ 150 > Next price > $ 175] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals
DowAlgo Breaker MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
Experts
DowAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for US30 index. MT4 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145607 "DowAlgo Breaker" [$ 150 > Next price > $ 175] Signal Mql5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/23
EMAGapCtrend
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
O Robô Trader EMAGap faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando as pequenas variações do mercado no instrumento: Mini-índice(B3), utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis.    Versão exclusiva para os instrumentos WIN$ e IND$ (Mini-índice B3).  Estratégia utilizada: média móvel e volatilidade. Lote Inicial: Versão Mini-índice, a partir de 1 lote. Versão Bra50, a partir de 0.05 Mini-Lotes. StopLoss e Take Profit Ajustáveis. Gerenciamento de risco: (
Prop Dominus
Abigail Stacey Kimani
Experts
**Prop Dominus** — Advanced Artificial Intelligence-Driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 --- ## **I. Executive Summary** Prop Dominus is a multi-layered, AI-augmented Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its foundation is rooted in probabilistic modeling, dynamic inference systems, and advanced market regime recognition. Through a systematic architecture and robust real-time calibration, Prop Dominus seeks to bring structure and coherence to trade decision automatio
CAD Sniper X MT5
Mr James Daniel Coe
4.91 (11)
Experts
BUILDING ON THE SUCCESS OF MY POPULAR FREE EA 'CAD SNIPER'... I PRESENT CAD SNIPER X! THOUSANDS MORE TRADES | NO BROKER LIMITATIONS | BETTER STATISTICS | MULTIPLE STRATEGIES Send me a PRIVATE MESSAGE after purchase for the manual and a free bonus TWO STRATEGIES IN ONE FOR AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCAD and CADCHF Strategy 1 can be used with any broker, trades much more frequently and is the default strategy for CAD Sniper X. It's shown robust backtest success for many years and is adapted from ot
Burning London
Magma Software Solutions UG
Experts
Burning London EA MT5 – Precision Breakout Execution Manual:  https://magma-software.solutions/burning-london/blmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller LIVE SIGNAL: ICTrading - High Risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311936 --- Why Choose Burning London?   • Fully automated breakout system for GBPUSD   • Session start is calculated internally – no manual timing needed   • Three
NanoTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
NanoTrade Pro NanoTrade Pro   is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be s
Quant Kelly Trader
Christian Alexander Foehl
Experts
L’ EA Quant Kelly Trader combina segnali di struttura di mercato precisi con una gestione del rischio Kelly basata su fondamenta matematiche. È stato sviluppato specificamente per l’ S&P500 (US500) su M15 e unisce crescita rapida del capitale con rischio controllato – un approccio ispirato ai più grandi quants e investitori del mondo. Con un chiaro focus sulle fasi di accumulazione e una formula Kelly adattata , l’EA offre uno strumento professionale ai trader che desiderano sfruttare il pot
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Ürün açıklaması Genel bakış VIX Momentum Pro, VIX75 Sentetik Endeksleri için özel olarak tasarlanmış sofistike bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Algoritma, sentetik volatilite piyasasında yüksek olasılıklı ticaret fırsatlarını tanımlamak için özel momentum tespit teknikleri ile birleştirilmiş gelişmiş çoklu zaman dilimi analizi kullanır. Ticaret stratejisi Expert Advisor, birden fazla zaman diliminde fiyat hareketlerini analiz eden kapsamlı momentum tabanlı bir yaklaşımla
Bitcoin Martingal Moving Average
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile Robot robusto con diverse configurazioni disponibili, Da utilizzare con BTC su un intervallo di tempo di 10 minuti con le impostazioni nello screenshot qui sotto. Acquistando il robot esperto, hai il diritto di richiedere modifiche per continuare a migliorare il bot. Caratteristiche principali Strategia di crossover della media mobile: L'EA utilizza due medie mobili (MA1 e MA2) per generare segnali di trading. Un incrocio della MA più veloce
Financial Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
HawkSight AI
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Experts
HawkSight AI for MT5: Your Agile Ally in Forex Trading Precision What Traders Are Saying: "HawkSight AI combines precision with flexibility. It’s like having a skilled assistant, but I’m still in control." - J. Lewis "Exceptional entry accuracy, and the support from the private group and guide took my trading to another level!" - L. Roberts In Forex trading, adaptability is key. HawkSight AI for MT5 is designed to be your trusted companion in navigating the ever-changing market landscape. While
QuantumGold Matrix
Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
Utilità
QuantumXAU Matrix – Smart Gold Trading EA for MetaTrader 5 QuantumXAU Matrix is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It follows a smart averaging strategy with controlled risk management, aiming for consistent profits through adaptive lot sizing and precise trade timing. Symbol-specific : Trades only on XAUUSD for optimized performance Automated logic : Opens positions based on market distance and profit targets
MP AutoSmartNextGen MT5
Alexandru Chirila
Experts
Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions.   All Products  |  Contact Core    NEW!!!   Features: Configurable Grids:   The version allows the configuration of multiple grids. Each grid can have its own size and risk factors, providi
Rsea mt5
AHMED ABULFATEH
4.56 (9)
Experts
Caratteristiche principali e istruzioni di configurazione 1️⃣ Integrazione flessibile dei grafici Funziona con altri indicatori: aggiungi qualsiasi strumento tecnico senza conflitti. Controllo grafico singolo: per interrompere l'EA su un grafico, è sufficiente rimuoverlo (NON usare Ctrl+E: questo interrompe TUTTI gli EA e interrompe i trailing stop). 2️⃣ Scalabilità multi-grafico Grafici illimitati: esegui più di 100 grafici contemporaneamente (se il tuo PC/internet lo consente). Design legge
FREE
Libim
Tai Fung Pontus To
Experts
Libim - Breakout Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5 Unlock the power of breakout trading with   Libim , a cutting-edge Forex trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. Libim specializes in identifying and capitalizing on breakout opportunities, ensuring you never miss a potential market move. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, Libim offers a reliable, automated solution to enhance your trading performance. Key Features: Breakout Trading Strategy:   Libim is engineered to detec
GBP Miner Pro MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
5 (1)
Experts
GBP Miner Pro EA is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on Price And Time theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful Money Management and Position Management system. Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the GBPUSD currency pair. MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143144 "GBP Miner Pro"      [$ 175 > Next price > $ 199] Signal Mql5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/
StrategyBuilder
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
Strategy Builder è un robot di trading avanzato e versatile realizzato meticolosamente per MetaTrader 5, progettato per fornire ai trader un sofisticato arsenale di indicatori standard. Questo algoritmo sapientemente progettato fornisce un approccio completo al trading integrando perfettamente una pletora di indicatori in una strategia unificata, consentendo ai trader di navigare nei mercati finanziari dinamici con precisione e sicurezza. Caratteristiche principali: Diversità degli indicatori
FREE
Quantumcoremt5
Dayanand Pandey
Experts
*Quantum Core MT5 - AI-Powered Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD (Gold)**   **PROFESSIONAL | SAFE | LOW-FREQUENCY**   A premium swing trading advisor delivering **15-30 high-quality trades/month** with advanced risk management.   **KEY FEATURES:**   **AI-Enhanced Strategy**: Combines MQL5 algorithms with AI-driven market analysis for precise entries/exits.   **Compounding & Auto-Lot Sizing**: Automatically adjusts position sizes based on equity growth (user-configurable).   **Flexible Risk Co
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (43)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Experts
Presentazione di AIQ Versione 3.0+ — L'Intelligenza di Trading Autonoma Più Avanzata Mai Costruita Sono lieto di presentare AIQ (Intelligenza Autonoma) Versione 3.0+, un salto monumentale nella tecnologia di trading alimentata dall'IA. Questa versione offre accesso a oltre 300 modelli di IA, inclusi oltre 55 modelli di IA integrati GRATIS, più modelli premium come il potente nuovo Grok 4, capacità di ricerca web massicciamente potenziate, nuovi ruoli di Analista/Gestore del Rischio, controlli i
GbpUsd Commander
Ibrahim Aljaref
4.61 (23)
Experts
GBPUSD Commander – Scalping di Precisione su M30 Questo Expert Advisor è progettato specificamente per la coppia di valute GBP/USD e offre una strategia di scalping potente ma sicura sul timeframe M30 (30 minuti). Combina ingressi precisi con una gestione rigorosa del rischio — rischiando solo il 2% per operazione — rendendolo ideale per i trader che desiderano proteggere il capitale e ottenere una crescita costante. Con una gestione dinamica della dimensione dei lotti, livelli SL/TP ben visibil
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Opera su coppie di valute correlate come AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD ed EURGBP , sfruttando il ritorno del prezzo alla media dopo movimenti direzionali marcati. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di configurazione. Segnale live:  CLICCA QUI Prezzo attuale — solo $1337 per i prossimi 10 acquirenti. Prezzo finale: $2937 — il pr
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione