Gold Mining Smart EA

This MT5 EA is specifically designed for the XAUUSD pair, but it can also be used on other pairs with some adjustable settings.

This EA requires a minimum deposit of $300 for optimal performance and 1:200 Laverage, or you can open a cent account for it.

There may be occasions when the Expert Advisor (EA) does not initiate a trade for one, two, or even several days. This is due to the fact that the EA is programmed with an in-depth formula designed to identify entry points with a greater likelihood of profitability. but it does not guarantee profits. Therefore, be wise in all things and in your actions.

The best configuration is to set the lot size, take profit, and stop loss to be dynamic and automated.

This EA is built to handle the impact of big news, so you don't need to worry. However, if you prefer to avoid the news, manual settings are available.



This EA uses an approach based on several formulas.

This EA is has been tested on 3-digit brokers. For other brokers, you can configure the settings yourself in the parameters.





For the attention:



IMPORTANT!!!

Minimum Equity: $300 or you can use Cent Account



Please following the input parameter below:

This EA only runs on the M1 timeframe (HARD RECOMMENDED AND MUST)



Input Parameter XAUUSD 2 Digit:

===P-Dev Entry Mode===

Dev-Dist |: 3000

===Recovery Setting===

Enable Recovery: True

Distance in point: 150 - 300 (or you can try another your self for best set up)

Recovery Lot Multiplier: 2

===Equity Management===

Lot Sizing Mode: Dynamic

Profit Target Mode: Dynamic

Loss Limit Mode: Dynamic

Input Parameter XAUUSD 3 Digit:

===P-Dev Entry Mode===

Dev-Dist |: 30000

===Recovery Setting===

Enable Recovery: True

Distance in point: 1500 - 3000 (or you can try another your self for best set up)

Recovery Lot Multiplier: 2

===Equity Management===

Lot Sizing Mode: Dynamic

Profit Target Mode: Dynamic

Loss Limit Mode: Dynamic



For more information you can contact us via email or join the new Telegram group.





DISCLAIMER!!!

This EA (Expert Advisor) is a trading tool to assist you, but it does not guarantee profits. Therefore, use it wisely and perform backtesting to find your best settings. Be wise in taking actions and making decisions.Remember: "HIGH RISK, HIGH RETURN."