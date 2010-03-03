TradePanel Fast EA Full
- Experts
- Semih Goksel
- Versione: 77.44
- Aggiornato: 20 settembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 10
TradePanel v77.44 Fast EA Full - Complete Feature Documentation
This is a comprehensive trading panel Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that provides advanced order management capabilities with both real and virtual order execution modes.
TradePanel v77.44 Fast EA Full is for professional traders and released full mode with all features and functions.
If professional traders search for more advanced TradePanel EA , please check my other EA and look at the feautures.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150140
Core Features
1. Trading Panel Interface
- Customizable panel position (X/Y coordinates)
- Color-coded interface with configurable colors for background, buttons, and text
- Compact design (320x615 pixels) with organized sections for different functions
- Real-time clock and date display
- Account type indicator (Hedge/Netting)
- Algorithmic trading status monitor
2. Order Execution Modes
Real Mode:
- Direct market execution through MT5
- Supports all order types: Market Buy/Sell, Buy Stop/Limit, Sell Stop/Limit
- Requires algorithmic trading to be enabled
- Automatic slippage control with configurable maximum points
Virtual Mode:
- Orders exist only within the EA, not sent to broker
- Monitors price movements and converts to real orders when triggered
- Visual representation with colored lines and labels on chart
- Useful for testing strategies without risk
3. Order Management
Entry Controls:
- Adjustable lot size with increment/decrement buttons
- Price input for pending orders (0 = market price)
- Stop Loss and Take Profit fields
- Quick-access buttons for all order types
Exit Controls:
- Close All Positions
- Close Buy Positions Only
- Close Sell Positions Only
- Delete All Pending Orders
- Delete Virtual Orders
4. Virtual Stop Loss/Take Profit System
This unique feature allows setting SL/TP levels that exist only in the EA:
- Independent from broker-side SL/TP
- Useful for hiding levels from broker
- Visual lines and labels showing potential profit/loss
- Drag-and-drop adjustment directly on chart
- Ctrl+Click to delete individual virtual SL/TP
5. Performance Monitoring
Execution Speed Monitor:
- Real-time measurement of order execution speed
- Visual indicator with color coding:
- Green (<5ms): Excellent
- Yellow (5-15ms): Good
- Orange (15-30ms): Warning
- Red (>30ms): Slow
- Configurable position (4 corner options)
- Optional disable for reduced CPU usage
6. Working Hours Control
- Set specific trading hours (Start/End times)
- Day-of-week filters (Monday-Sunday)
- Visual status indicator showing active/inactive periods
- Override capability in Virtual Mode
7. Security Features
- Built-in expiry date (December 31, 2026)
- License key validation system
- Debug/profiler detection
- Tester mode detection
Advanced Functionality
Chart Visualization
- Position Lines: Thick colored lines showing open positions with P/L display
- Virtual Order Lines: Dashed/dotted lines for pending virtual orders
- Interactive Labels: Clickable buttons showing order details
- Drag-to-Modify: Move lines to adjust prices
Smart Order Comments
Each order includes detailed comments with:
- EA name and version
- Timestamp
- Order type and mode (Real/Virtual)
Slippage Protection
- Maximum slippage setting in points
- Automatic price tolerance for virtual order triggers
- IOC (Immediate or Cancel) filling mode
Optimized Performance
- Millisecond timer (10ms) for responsive updates
- Selective chart redraws to reduce CPU load
- Optional heavy performance test disabling
- Efficient object management
User Interaction
Keyboard Shortcuts
- Ctrl+Click on virtual order labels: Delete order
- Ctrl+Click on virtual SL/TP labels: Remove SL/TP
- Drag lines to adjust prices
Visual Feedback
- Color-coded order types (Buy=Green, Sell=Red)
- Profit/Loss display in account currency
- Warning notifications for slow execution
- Auto-hiding notifications after timeout
Safety Checks
- Validates pending order prices against current market
- Prevents invalid SL/TP placement
- Monitors algo trading status continuously
- Working hours enforcement
Technical Specifications
Compatibility
- MetaTrader 5 only
- Works with all symbols
- Supports both Hedge and Netting accounts
- Multi-position management
Resource Usage
- Lightweight design with "FAST" optimization
- Optional performance test disabling
- Efficient timer-based updates
- Minimal chart redraw calls
Object Management
- Automatic cleanup on removal
- Unique naming conventions prevent conflicts
- Z-order management for proper layering
- Comprehensive object deletion on deinit
Configuration Parameters
The EA provides extensive customization through input parameters:
- Default lot size
- Panel positioning and colors
- Execution speed monitor settings
- Slippage control
- Virtual SL/TP defaults
- Working hours schedule
- Performance optimization options
This EA combines professional-grade order management with innovative virtual trading capabilities, making it suitable for both manual traders seeking enhanced control and automated strategy development.