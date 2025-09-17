Trade Panel Fast EA
TradePanel v77.42 Fast EA - Complete Feature Documentation
TradePanel v77.42 Fast EA is for professional traders and released demo mode.
Core Features
1. Trading Panel Interface
- Customizable panel position (X/Y coordinates)
- Color-coded interface with configurable colors for background, buttons, and text
- Compact design (320x615 pixels) with organized sections for different functions
- Real-time clock and date display
- Account type indicator (Hedge/Netting)
- Algorithmic trading status monitor
2. Order Execution Modes
Real Mode:
- Direct market execution through MT5
- Supports all order types: Market Buy/Sell, Buy Stop/Limit, Sell Stop/Limit
- Requires algorithmic trading to be enabled
- Automatic slippage control with configurable maximum points
Virtual Mode:
- Orders exist only within the EA, not sent to broker
- Monitors price movements and converts to real orders when triggered
- Visual representation with colored lines and labels on chart
- Useful for testing strategies without risk
3. Order Management
Entry Controls:
- Adjustable lot size with increment/decrement buttons
- Price input for pending orders (0 = market price)
- Stop Loss and Take Profit fields
- Quick-access buttons for all order types
Exit Controls:
- Close All Positions
- Close Buy Positions Only
- Close Sell Positions Only
- Delete All Pending Orders
- Delete Virtual Orders
4. Virtual Stop Loss/Take Profit System
This unique feature allows setting SL/TP levels that exist only in the EA:
- Independent from broker-side SL/TP
- Useful for hiding levels from broker
- Visual lines and labels showing potential profit/loss
- Drag-and-drop adjustment directly on chart
- Ctrl+Click to delete individual virtual SL/TP
5. Performance Monitoring
Execution Speed Monitor:
- Real-time measurement of order execution speed
- Visual indicator with color coding:
- Green (<5ms): Excellent
- Yellow (5-15ms): Good
- Orange (15-30ms): Warning
- Red (>30ms): Slow
- Configurable position (4 corner options)
- Optional disable for reduced CPU usage
6. Working Hours Control
- Set specific trading hours (Start/End times)
- Day-of-week filters (Monday-Sunday)
- Visual status indicator showing active/inactive periods
- Override capability in Virtual Mode
7. Security Features
- Built-in expiry date (December 31, 2026)
- License key validation system
- Debug/profiler detection
- Tester mode detection
Advanced Functionality
Chart Visualization
- Position Lines: Thick colored lines showing open positions with P/L display
- Virtual Order Lines: Dashed/dotted lines for pending virtual orders
- Interactive Labels: Clickable buttons showing order details
- Drag-to-Modify: Move lines to adjust prices
Smart Order Comments
Each order includes detailed comments with:
- EA name and version
- Timestamp
- Order type and mode (Real/Virtual)
Slippage Protection
- Maximum slippage setting in points
- Automatic price tolerance for virtual order triggers
- IOC (Immediate or Cancel) filling mode
Optimized Performance
- Millisecond timer (10ms) for responsive updates
- Selective chart redraws to reduce CPU load
- Optional heavy performance test disabling
- Efficient object management
User Interaction
Keyboard Shortcuts
- Ctrl+Click on virtual order labels: Delete order
- Ctrl+Click on virtual SL/TP labels: Remove SL/TP
- Drag lines to adjust prices
Visual Feedback
- Color-coded order types (Buy=Green, Sell=Red)
- Profit/Loss display in account currency
- Warning notifications for slow execution
- Auto-hiding notifications after timeout
Safety Checks
- Validates pending order prices against current market
- Prevents invalid SL/TP placement
- Monitors algo trading status continuously
- Working hours enforcement
Technical Specifications
Compatibility
- MetaTrader 5 only
- Works with all symbols
- Supports both Hedge and Netting accounts
- Multi-position management
Resource Usage
- Lightweight design with "FAST" optimization
- Optional performance test disabling
- Efficient timer-based updates
- Minimal chart redraw calls
Object Management
- Automatic cleanup on removal
- Unique naming conventions prevent conflicts
- Z-order management for proper layering
- Comprehensive object deletion on deinit
Configuration Parameters
The EA provides extensive customization through input parameters:
- Default lot size
- Panel positioning and colors
- Execution speed monitor settings
- Slippage control
- Virtual SL/TP defaults
- Working hours schedule
- Performance optimization options
This EA combines professional-grade order management with innovative virtual trading capabilities, making it suitable for both manual traders seeking enhanced control and automated strategy development.
