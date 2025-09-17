Mercyra Forex MT4

Mercyra Forex EA
 
Mercyra Forex EA is an automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. It can trade major forex currency pairs like EURUSD and GBPUSD, and adopts a volatility-following short-term trading strategy. By capturing short-term price fluctuations in the forex market to achieve high-frequency profits, it is compatible with M5 (5-minute) time frame charts, making it an excellent helper for your forex market participation.
 
Setup Information:
 
- Trading Currency Pairs: Major forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD
 
- Time Frame: M5 (5-minute)
 
- Minimum Deposit: 200 USD
 
- Leverage Requirement: At least 1:100, 1:200 and above is recommended
 
- Trading Account: ECN/RAW/low-spread type accounts are recommended
 
- Operation Suggestion: It is advisable to use a VPS to ensure the EA trades stably around the clock
 
Why Choose Mercyra Forex EA?
 
- High Risk-Reward Ratio: The Sharpe ratio reaches 14.83, and the high profit factor can ensure stable long-term returns.
 
- High-Win-Rate Short-Term Logic: It captures forex fluctuations based on the M5 time frame,and the win rate over 80%.
 
- Intelligent Risk Control: The custom percentage risk control function of Mercyra Forex EA can effectively protect your funds.
 
- High-Frequency Trading: It executes 10-25 trades per day on average. Combined with excellent entry logic, it helps you take profits quickly and navigate the forex market.
 
- No overfitting, no data falsification, and no use of high-risk trading methods such as grid trading or martingale.
 
- Easy to use, even beginners can operate it effortlessly.
 
Please check the screenshot for backtesting results.
 
Are you ready to enter the forex market with Mercyra Forex EA? Join us now!
 
If you have any questions, you can contact me on the MQL5 Forum.


