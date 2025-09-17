Mercyra Forex MT4

Mercyra Forex EA

Mercyra Forex EA is an automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. It can trade major forex currency pairs like EURUSD and GBPUSD, and adopts a volatility-following short-term trading strategy. By capturing short-term price fluctuations in the forex market to achieve high-frequency profits, it is compatible with M5 (5-minute) time frame charts, making it an excellent helper for your forex market participation.

Setup Information:

- Trading Currency Pairs: Major forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD

- Time Frame: M5 (5-minute)

- Minimum Deposit: 200 USD

- Leverage Requirement: At least 1:100, 1:200 and above is recommended

- Trading Account: ECN/RAW/low-spread type accounts are recommended

- Operation Suggestion: It is advisable to use a VPS to ensure the EA trades stably around the clock

Why Choose Mercyra Forex EA?

- High Risk-Reward Ratio: The Sharpe ratio reaches 14.83, and the high profit factor can ensure stable long-term returns.

- High-Win-Rate Short-Term Logic: It captures forex fluctuations based on the M5 time frame,and the win rate over 80%.

- Intelligent Risk Control: The custom percentage risk control function of Mercyra Forex EA can effectively protect your funds.

- High-Frequency Trading: It executes 10-25 trades per day on average. Combined with excellent entry logic, it helps you take profits quickly and navigate the forex market.

- No overfitting, no data falsification, and no use of high-risk trading methods such as grid trading or martingale.

- Easy to use, even beginners can operate it effortlessly.

Please check the screenshot for backtesting results.

