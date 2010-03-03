Petroleum EA is designed for Crude Oil symbol and it must be used on Time Frame H1.

The strategy is an optimised MA crossover to catch the trend filtered to minimise false signals; also use different logics for dynamic stop loss and take profit.

In the set the user can decide if use a risk percentage calculation or a fixed lot; with risk percentage the user can set the percentage of maximum loss for the signal trade position and the EA will calculate the entry size based on balance/stop loss distance dynamically. The logic for buy and sell are little bit different so for sell trades the stop loss will be larger and the entry obviously will be smaller.

The EA is allowed to open more than one trade at time and it is not an intraday strategy so the trades could keep opened for several days.

This strategy is a good option to combine with others single symbol strategies to build up a good diversified multi strategy portfolio.

BE AWARE: Petroleum EA can be attached to any symbol and any time frame for validating purpose only, it is not optimised for other assets or other time frames, be conscious to prevent possible money loss.