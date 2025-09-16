BTC Scalper X

BTC Scalper X - Your best assistant in trading with Bitcoin.

A fully automatic advisor that does not require additional settings, designed for trading on the Bitcoin currency pair.(BTCUSD) M5

Does not use dangerous trading methods, no grid, martingale, etc.The strategy is based on breaking through important levels. (fast scalping).

Monitoring - Soon

Bonus: when you buy you get M1 Goldx X as a gift, write in a private message.

Recommendations:

  • Trading pair: Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum Deposit: 100$
  • Trading leverage : 1:100 and higher
  • Broker: Any broker with low spread 
  • VPS: Use VPS to make the EA work 24/7

Main features:

  • Only one transaction per instrument with its mandatory closure at the end of each working day.
  • The advisor works exclusively with pending orders — execution is always at the exact price without slippage.
  • Each transaction always has Take Profit and Stop Loss — honest and transparent work with a pre-clear result.
  • No martingale or grids — M1 Gold X does not use dangerous capital management methods!
  • Uses a unique adaptive algorithm based on the law of supply and demand.
  • Closes positions daily for stable risk management.


Hurry to buy at the lowest price, the cost of the advisor will only increase!!

Happy trading!


Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Presentazione di AIQ Versione 3.0+ — L'Intelligenza di Trading Autonoma Più Avanzata Mai Costruita Sono lieto di presentare AIQ (Intelligenza Autonoma) Versione 3.0+, un salto monumentale nella tecnologia di trading alimentata dall'IA. Questa versione offre accesso a oltre 300 modelli di IA, inclusi oltre 55 modelli di IA integrati GRATIS, più modelli premium come il potente nuovo Grok 4, capacità di ricerca web massicciamente potenziate, nuovi ruoli di Analista/Gestore del Rischio, controlli i
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (43)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (14)
Experts
MultiWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Grazie a un’ampia diversificazione su nove coppie di valute correlate (e persino alcune tipicamente “trend-following”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP e GBPCAD — cattura i movimenti di prezzo verso la media dopo forti impulsi direzionali. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di installazion
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Opera su coppie di valute correlate come AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD ed EURGBP , sfruttando il ritorno del prezzo alla media dopo movimenti direzionali marcati. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di configurazione. Segnale live:  CLICCA QUI Prezzo attuale — solo $1337 per i prossimi 10 acquirenti. Prezzo finale: $2937 — il pr
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (45)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Ciao a tutti, mi presento: Sono   Quantum StarMan,   il membro più elettrizzante e fresco della famiglia   Quantum EAs   . Sono un EA multivaluta completamente automatizzato, in grado di gestire fino a 5 coppie dinamiche:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Con la massima precisione e un'incrollabile responsabilità, porterò il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Ecco il punto: non mi affido alle strategie Martingala. Utilizzo invece un sofisticato sistema a griglia progettato per gar
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (4)
Experts
️ Possiedi già il  Boring Pips EA ? Hai diritto a uno   sconto aggiuntivo del 30% ! Contattaci per scoprire: Come richiedere il tuo rebate (rimborso) Il secondo mandato di Trump   ha riacceso un'ondata di politiche commerciali aggressive, a partire dal ritorno di   dazi doganali su larga scala   che stanno scuotendo i mercati globali. Le tensioni in Medio Oriente   sono aumentate — recentemente tra   Israele e Iran   — influenzando potenzialmente l’aumento del prezzo del petrolio. La
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Experts
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.71 (56)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD, XAUUSD e AUDCAD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su int
Pips Maven
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (12)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
