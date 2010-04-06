Sahaab Robo
- Muhammad Muzamal Ahmad
- Versione: 1.11
- Aggiornato: 23 settembre 2025
🔑 Key Features
✅ Core Strategy
Breakout Trading System – Automatically detects highs & lows of recent bars and places pending breakout orders.
Alternating Order Logic – Prevents consecutive orders on the same side to reduce over-trading.
Reversal Mode – Option to reverse breakout signals into mean-reversion entries.
✅ Risk & Money Management
Dynamic Lot Sizing – Automatically calculates lot size based on account balance/equity.
Fixed Lot Option – For traders who prefer full control over lot size.
Risk Multiplier – Adjustable percentage-based risk for flexible risk management.
Maximum Pending Orders Control – Limits number of active orders per symbol.
✅ Trade Protection
Customizable Take Profit & Stop Loss in points.
Built-in Trailing Stop with trigger and step options.
Automatic SL/TP Adjustment to respect broker stop-level restrictions.
Order Expiration – Pending orders automatically expire after user-defined hours.