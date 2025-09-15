Quantum Cycle Oscillator Pro mt5
- Indicatori
- Michael Yu
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Introducing the Quantum Cycle Oscillator Pro for MetaTrader 5 – the indicator that does the heavy lifting so you can focus on profitable execution.
Here’s What Makes It Revolutionary:
-
🚀 All-In-One Signal Generation: Get a clear, smoothed oscillator line, its signal line, dynamic Bollinger Bands, and instant buy/sell arrows on a single chart. No need for a confusing indicator stack.
-
🎯 Filtered, High-Probability Alerts: We hate false signals as much as you do. That's why the QCO Pro only fires arrows when a crossover happens outside the Bollinger Bands. This is your trigger for potential trend reversals and explosive moves.
-
⚙️ Built-In Market Intelligence: Don't waste time optimizing. Our expert-curated presets are tailored for specific instruments and timeframes. Trade XAUUSD (Gold), EURAUD, EURSGD, or choose from Scalping, Session Trading, and Fibonacci-based settings with a single click.
-
🔔 Never Miss a Trade: Full multi-alert system includes pop-up windows, email alerts, push notifications to your phone, and sound alerts. Perfect for traders who can't be glued to the screen 24/7.
-
✨ Professional Customization: Adjust everything to your liking—from arrow colors and gaps to on-screen value labels and zero-line appearance. It’s built for performance but designed for clarity.