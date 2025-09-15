HiddenEdge TrendMap Pro

HiddenEdge TrendMap Pro (MTF) shows you the market direction across 7 timeframes at a glance. Clear colors, no repainting, fully customizable. Perfect as a quick filter for any intraday or swing strategy.

Key Features

  • Supports M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1 and W1

  • Colors MediumSeaGreen when the close is above the MA, and Red when below

  • No repainting → always based on the last closed candle for each timeframe

  • Fully customizable:
    ▸ MA period (200 by default)
    ▸ font, size and colors
    ▸ X/Y offsets, spacing and line breaks
    ▸ enable/disable any timeframe

  • Lightweight and clear → ideal as a visual filter or additional confirmation before entering the market

Benefits

✔️ See trend direction across 7 timeframes at a glance
✔️ Save time switching between charts and settings
✔️ Perfect as a filter for intraday and swing strategies


Prodotti consigliati
Market Trend Indicator Analog
Jose Maria Molina Sanchez
Indicatori
Market Trend Indicator Analog Copyright 2025, Jose María Molina Sánchez molinatrader67@gmail.com | Versione 1.00 Introduzione Il Market Trend Indicator Analog è un indicatore avanzato progettato per misurare la forza e la direzione della tendenza di mercato in tempo reale. A differenza degli oscillatori tradizionali, questo indicatore utilizza un sistema di filtraggio adattivo che risponde dinamicamente alle condizioni di mercato, fornendo una rappresentazione analoga precisa tra -100
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.6 (129)
Indicatori
Il Catturatore di Tendenza: La Strategia del Catturatore di Tendenza con Indicatore di Allarme è uno strumento versatile di analisi tecnica che aiuta i trader a identificare le tendenze di mercato e i potenziali punti di ingresso e uscita. Presenta una Strategia dinamica del Catturatore di Tendenza, adattandosi alle condizioni di mercato per una chiara rappresentazione visiva della direzione della tendenza. I trader possono personalizzare i parametri in base alle loro preferenze e tolleranza a
FREE
Ultimate Supply Demand MT5
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
5 (4)
Indicatori
After working during many months, with the help of Neural Networks, we have perfected the ultimate tool you are going to need for identifying key price levels (Supports and Resistances) and Supply and Demand zones. Perfectly suitable to trigger your trades, set up your future actions, decide your Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and confirm the market direction. Price will always move between those levels, bouncing or breaking; from one zone to another, all the remaining movements are just mark
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
Volunacci MT5
Mohammed Kaddour
Indicatori
Volonacci Indicator It is an indicator that combines Fibonacci and volume to determine the price direction This indicator helps you identify Fibonacci angles according to the strategy The Volonacci indicator is indeed an interesting combination of Fibonacci levels and volume. This indicator uses Fibonacci tools to identify potential support and resistance levels, and enhances this by using volume to confirm the strength behind the price action. MT4 Version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produ
Fibonacci Bollinger Bands MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
5 (1)
Indicatori
MT4 Version Most indicators draw lines. This one draws the battlefield. If you ever bought an EA or indicator based on a perfect equity curve — and then watched it bleed out live — you’re not alone. The problem? Static logic in a dynamic market. Fibonacci Bollinger Bands   adapts. It combines Bollinger structure with customizable Fibonacci levels to mark   zones of control   — where price reacts, pauses, or reverses. No magic. Just logic that follows volatility. Why this tool matters   It
FREE
MultiTimeframe Trend Pro MT5 HiddenEdge
Aitor Masa Trigo
Indicatori
Pricing Policy (EN) Some indicators will remain free forever . Others will start with free access during the launch phase , and later move to a gradual pricing model based on user interest. Pricing structure after free phase: After 50 total downloads/sales → Price starts at $30 Then increases by +10 USD for every additional 50 downloads or sales Maximum price varies per product (see description) This approach allows early users to benefit from free or discounted access, while supporting futur
FREE
Daily Range Fib Retracement Levels
KO PARTNERS LTD
Indicatori
Unlock the power of Fibonacci with our advanced indicator! This tool precisely plots Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high and low, identifying the next day's key support and resistance levels. Perfect for day trading and swing trading, it has consistently generated weekly profits for me. Elevate your trading strategy and seize profitable opportunities with ease. NOTE: In the Input section make sure the draw labels are set to "True" so you can see each levels.
Pattern Head and Shoulders
Suleiman Alhawamdah
Indicatori
Prezzo di benvenuto: 35 $ Il modello   Testa e Spalle   è ideale per i trader che cercano un riconoscimento affidabile dei modelli, includendo formazioni rialziste e ribassiste di Testa e Spalle, con livelli di Fibonacci integrati, rilevamento della rottura del neckline e tecniche di previsione anticipata. Uno strumento MT5 potente per chi apprezza l'analisi tecnica e la precisione nell'identificare strutture grafiche e inversioni di tendenza. Metodi di Rilevamento Doppio Metodo 1 - Rilevamento
Portfolio Swing King
Trinity Castle
Experts
Portfolio Swing King is an advanced expert advisor trading a tested, simple swing trading strategy using only 2 techincal indicators (Bollinger Bands & MACD), with solid trade and money management and very importantly, multi-asset diversity. The EA is designed to be a long term wealth builder, not a get rich quick scam bot.  No Martingale No Grid No Hedge It trades all preset pairs from a single chart setup.  Set files are available for M15, H1, H4 and D1 both for personal accounts and for Prop
Auto Fibonacci Multi Timeframe Toolkit
Pablo Daniel Palomino
Indicatori
AUTO FIBONACCI MULTI-TIMEFRAME TOOLKIT Technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci levels for 4H, Daily, Weekly, and Monthly sessions. AUTOMATIC FIBONACCI RETRACEMENTS (7 CLASSIC LEVELS): - 0.0% (Previous session Low - support level) - 23.6% (Fibonacci Golden Ratio - early entry level) - 38.2% (Strong retracement level) - 50.0% (Key pivot level highlighted in YELLOW - market equilibrium) - 61.8% (Main Golden Ratio - critical decision level) - 78.6% (Deep retracement level) - 100.0
High Probability Reversal Arrow Indicator
Khalil Abokwaik
Indicatori
High Probability Reversal Arrow Indicator The indicator looks for trend exhaustion areas, and plots Buy/Sell arrow after on confirmation of trend exhaustion. Signals can also   be shown as popup alerts, or be sent as e-mail or mobile phone notification. Trades can be taken on breakout of the signal candle. Inputs Signal Type: Aggressive/Normal History Bars : Can be set to 0 (zero) to show all historical signals, or can be set to a limited number of bars for faster execution. Show Alert : True/Fa
RSI Arrows Profesional
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Indicatori
RSI Arrows Professional v1.00 Advanced Technical Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview RSI Arrows Professional is a sophisticated technical indicator that combines the power of the traditional RSI (Relative Strength Index) with an intelligent directional signal system. Designed specifically for traders looking to identify optimal entry and exit points in the market, this indicator implements conservative trading strategies based on momentum analysis. Key Features Conservative Signal Strategy
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (48)
Indicatori
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (6)
Indicatori
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $35, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
Backtesting Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
Introduction to the Manual Backtesting Indicator on MQL5 The MetaTrader platform provides an excellent backtesting tool for evaluating Expert Advisors (EAs). However, when it comes to manually backtesting a strategy to assess its effectiveness, this tool has some limitations: You cannot manually draw zones or trend lines while in backtesting mode. You cannot switch timeframes to check time alignment. For example, if my strategy requires additional confirmation from a higher timeframe (HTF), this
Smart Trendlines MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (3)
Indicatori
Smart Trendlines – No.1 Trendlines Indicator Smart Trendlines is a precision tool that automatically draws trendlines based on every valid pivot point, helping traders identify key support and resistance zones. It continuously adjusts as new market pivots form, providing a live and accurate reflection of price structure. Whether you’re tracking trends, preparing for reversals, or anticipating breakouts — this indicator keeps you one step ahead. It works seamlessly across all assets including For
Liquidity Zone Detector MT5
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Indicatori
The Liquidity Zone Detector is an advanced technical indicator designed to identify and highlight key liquidity zones in the market using the ZigZag indicator. This tool pinpoints price levels where significant liquidity is likely present by drawing trendlines at the highs and lows detected by the ZigZag. The Liquidity Zone Detector assists traders in spotting potential reversal or trend continuation areas based on liquidity accumulation or release. Key Features: Automatic Liquidity Zone Identif
Advanced ZigZag with Fibo TL and Swing info
Petr Nosek
3 (1)
Indicatori
Description The base of this indicator is an ZigZag algorithm based on ATR and Fibo retracement. The ZigZag can be drawn like a classic ZigZag or like Arrows or needn't be drawn at all. This indicator is not redrawing in sense that the ZigZag's last shoulder is formed right after the appropriate conditions occur on the market. The shoulder doesn't change its direction afterwards (can only continue). There are some other possibilities to show advanced information in this indicator: Auto Fibo on
Magnetic Levels
Vitor Salvador
Indicatori
Magnetic levels for MT5 is a great addition to your trading strategy if you use support and resistance levels, supply and demand zones. The price very often gives good entry points to the position exactly at the round levels and near them. The indicator is fully customizable and easy to use: -Choose the number of levels to be displayed -Choose the distance Between The levels -Choose the color of the levels. Can be added to your trading system for more confluence. Works very well when combined
Break Retest
Ongkysetiawan
Indicatori
BREAK RETEST NON-REPAINT. WORKS BEST AT M15 AND ABOVE.  Benefits Fewer false breakouts . Combining close confirmation + retest + previous-close filter greatly reduces noise vs. raw high/low breaks. Tighter execution plans . The drawn level line gives an objective spot for entries, stop placement (just beyond the level), and partial-take-profit structure. Non-repainting confidence . Signals are placed on current bar. Flexible across markets . Works on FX, indices, metals, crypto; scalping on M15
Scan pattern
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicatori
The indicator is designed to help in making a decision on the direction of trading (buy or sell). It is a history scanner that searches for matches of the current pattern (combination of several current bars) with historical data in percentage terms by the relative vertical position of candles relative to each other, the size of each candle, the size of the candle body and the candle shadows. In history, the matches found are indicated by vertical lines on the candle of the beginning of the soug
Trendline with Fibonacci Retracement
Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
Indicatori
The Swing High Low and Fibonacci Retracement Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify key price levels and potential reversal zones in the market. It automatically detects recent swing highs and swing lows on the chart and overlays Fibonacci retracement levels based on these points. This indicator helps traders: Visualize market structure by highlighting recent swing points. Identify support and resistance zones using Fibonacci ratios (e.g., 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%). Adapt
MSnR Lines
Pierre Paul Amoussou
Indicatori
MSnR Lines è un indicatore personalizzato progettato per visualizzare i livelli di supporto e resistenza su un grafico. Questi livelli si basano sulla teoria del supporto e della resistenza malese, che definisce i livelli non come aree, ma come specifici livelli di prezzo derivati dai picchi e dai valli del grafico a linee. Caratteristiche: Tre tipi di livelli: A-Level, V-Level e Gap Level. Indicazione di freschezza per i livelli: i livelli freschi sono più significativi dei livelli non freschi.
Auto Fib Retracements
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
4.2 (5)
Indicatori
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator. This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes. The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots. Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 
FREE
Astrology Indicator MT5
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
This indicator is a   technical tool based on harmonic approximations   of solar and lunar cycles. It   does not use exact astronomical positions. This indicator uses   mathematical waves to approximate daily solar and monthly lunar cycles   for trading purposes. It captures general market rhythms influenced by day/night and moon phases, but it   does not track exact astronomical positions . Do your analysis and study on back test before purchase.  The   Advanced Astrological Indicator   is a m
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
DYJ TradingView
Daying Cao
5 (1)
Indicatori
DYJ TRADINGVIEW è un sistema di valutazione multi indicatore, che utilizza i conteggi dei segnali di valutazione e gli strumenti di analisi per trovare opportunità di ingresso nei mercati globali DYJ TRADINGVIEW ha 10 indicatori integrati per l'analisi di mercato. L'analisi basata su indicatori viene utilizzata da molti trader per aiutarli a prendere decisioni su quali operazioni intraprendere e dove entrare e uscire da esse. Utilizziamo diversi tipi che possono completarsi a vicenda. Usaci
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicatori
Il livello Premium è un indicatore unico con una precisione superiore all'80% delle previsioni corrette! Questo indicatore è stato testato dai migliori Specialisti di Trading per più di due mesi! L'indicatore dell'autore che non troverai da nessun'altra parte! Dagli screenshot puoi vedere di persona la precisione di questo strumento! 1 è ottimo per il trading di opzioni binarie con un tempo di scadenza di 1 candela. 2 funziona su tutte le coppie di valute, azioni, materie prime, criptovalu
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (67)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (17)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.86 (22)
Indicatori
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato basandosi sul framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Analizza automaticamente i punti di inversione e le zone chiave su più timeframe, concentrandosi sulla fornitura di segnali senza repaint e sull’evidenziazione dei Points of Interest (POI). Inoltre, dispone di un sistema Auto Fibonacci Level che traccia automaticamente le linee di Fibonacci per aiutare a rilevare punti di pullback e invers
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (23)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.68 (53)
Indicatori
AtBot:  Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bon
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso fondamentale nel mercato rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. L’indicatore analizza costantemente il grafico per individuare un momentum stabile in una direzione e fornisce un segnale preciso subito prima del movimento principale. Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe da qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Caratteristiche principali I livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit sono forniti automaticamente dall’
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.83 (23)
Indicatori
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (21)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicatori
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   è un trend unico 10 in 1 che segue un indicatore multi-timeframe al   100% non ridipinto   che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti:   forex ,   materie prime ,   criptovalute ,   indici ,   azioni .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicatori
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicatori
nota: questo indicatore e' per METATRADER5, se vuoi la versione per  METATRADER4 questo e' il link:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.4 TRENDMAESTRO   riconosce un nuovo TREND sul nascere, non sbaglia mai. La sicurezza di identificare un nuovo TREND non ha prezzo. DESCRIZIONE TRENDMAESTRO identifica un nuovo TREND sul nascere, questo indicatore prende in esame la volatilita' i volumi ed il momentum per identificare il momento in cui c'e' un'esplosione di uno  o
Advanced Currency Impulse with Alert MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (1)
Indicatori
La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una formula segreta. Con un solo grafico fornisce avvisi per tutte le 28 coppie di valute. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o opportunità di scalping! Costruito su nuovi algoritmi sott
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.73 (51)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui identifichi e scambi le inversioni di tendenza! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Indicatore Quantum Trend Sniper       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading verso nuove vette con il suo modo innovativo di identificare le inversioni di tendenza con una precisione estremamente elevata. *** Acquista Quantum
Kecia Footprint Orderflow
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
5 (2)
Indicatori
if you want to test it : private message me ( MT5 demo testing doesn't work ) Designed to help traders gain a deeper understanding of the market’s true order flow dynamics . By visualizing the “ footprints ” left by candles, this indicator reveals how the delta ( the difference between buying and selling pressure ) changes during the candle formation, as well as how volume fluctuates at different price levels. These insights are essential for traders seeking to identify reversals, breakouts, and
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicatori
MetaForecast predice e visualizza il futuro di qualsiasi mercato basandosi sull'armonia dei dati dei prezzi. Sebbene il mercato non sia sempre prevedibile, se esiste un modello nei prezzi, MetaForecast può prevedere il futuro con la massima precisione possibile. Rispetto ad altri prodotti simili, MetaForecast può generare risultati più accurati analizzando le tendenze di mercato. Parametri di input Past size (Dimensione passata) Specifica il numero di barre che MetaForecast utilizza per creare
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.46 (134)
Indicatori
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicatori
La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità di scalping? Manuale d'uso:  
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Indicatori
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
Royal Scalping Indicator M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (6)
Indicatori
Royal Scalping Indicator is an advanced price adaptive indicator designed to generate high-quality trading signals. Built-in multi-timeframe and multi-currency capabilities make it even more powerful to have configurations based on different symbols and timeframes. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Royal Scalping is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. Features Price Adaptive Trend Detector Algorithm Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Currency Trend Low
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicatori
Administrator’s signature number: Please contact the seller https://t.me/abcdwave [ D.I.C.E ] The Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with E
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicatori
PUMPING STATION – La tua strategia personale "all inclusive" Ti presentiamo PUMPING STATION — un indicatore Forex rivoluzionario che trasformerà il tuo modo di fare trading in un’esperienza efficace ed entusiasmante. Non si tratta solo di un assistente, ma di un vero e proprio sistema di trading completo con potenti algoritmi che ti aiuteranno a operare in modo più stabile. Acquistando questo prodotto, riceverai GRATUITAMENTE: File di configurazione esclusivi: per un'impostazione automatica e pr
South African Sniper Indicator
Joel Malebana
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing the South African Sniper indicator created by a small group of traders with a few years trading trading the financial market profitably . This is a plug and play indicator that provides you with  BUY and SELL (SNIPER ENTRY) signals with TARGET and trail stops. The indicator Works with all MT5 trading instruments. The indicator uses previous  chart data as receipt to speculate on future market moves.  "The South African Sniper indicator community are very happy with the indicator and
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei fondi depositati. Ora puoi entrare nel mercato con maggiore probabilità e precisione. C'è anche la possibilità di colorare le candele
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicatori
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicatori
Was: $299  Now: $149  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Altri dall’autore
HighLowPreUS MT5 HiddenEdge
Aitor Masa Trigo
Indicatori
Hidden Edge – High-Low PreUS High-Low PreUS is a clean and lightweight indicator that marks key reference levels before the US session begins. It draws a session box from 00:01 to 09:00 CET, identifying the high and low of the Asian session, and includes additional reference elements to support structured intraday trading decisions. Features Draws a rectangular range from 00:01 to 09:00 CET Marks the high and low of the session clearly Plots a horizontal yellow line as a suggested stop level bas
FREE
Volatility and MA Distance Screener MT5 HiddenEdge
Aitor Masa Trigo
Indicatori
Volatility Distance Indicator  The Volatility Distance Indicator measures in real time the distance between current price and the moving averages you choose, expressed in points . Its purpose is to provide a clear, objective, and quantitative view of the market’s expansion relative to its equilibrium zones , allowing you to instantly assess whether price is in a phase of overextension, compression, or neutrality . Key Features: Point-based measurement: displays the exact distance between current
FREE
MultiTimeFrame Double Screener MT5 HiddenEdge
Aitor Masa Trigo
Indicatori
MultiTimeFrame Double Screener MT5 — HiddenEdge   is a professional dashboard that monitors   multi-timeframe trend bias   across multiple symbols from a single chart, using   dual confirmation   to cut noise and keep readings consistent across windows. What it does (functional view, no repaint) Computes   bias   per symbol using   closed candles   and a   time anchor   (H1 by default) to avoid historical repaint.  Applies   dual confirmation : bias reading + optional   N-bar   validation on the
FREE
MultiTimeframe Trend Pro MT5 HiddenEdge
Aitor Masa Trigo
Indicatori
Pricing Policy (EN) Some indicators will remain free forever . Others will start with free access during the launch phase , and later move to a gradual pricing model based on user interest. Pricing structure after free phase: After 50 total downloads/sales → Price starts at $30 Then increases by +10 USD for every additional 50 downloads or sales Maximum price varies per product (see description) This approach allows early users to benefit from free or discounted access, while supporting futur
FREE
AllTF Trend Bias Indicator MT5 HiddenEdge
Aitor Masa Trigo
Indicatori
Pricing Policy (EN) Some indicators will remain free forever . Others will start with free access during the launch phase , and later move to a gradual pricing model based on user interest. Pricing structure after free phase: After 50 total downloads/sales → Price starts at $30 Then increases by +10 USD for every additional 50 downloads or sales Maximum price varies per product (see description) This approach allows early users to benefit from free or discounted access, while supporting future
FREE
AllTF Double Screener MT5 HiddenEdge
Aitor Masa Trigo
Indicatori
AllTF Double Screener MT5 — HiddenEdge is a professional dashboard that monitors multi-timeframe trend bias across multiple symbols from a single chart, using dual confirmation to cut noise and keep readings consistent across windows. What it does (functional view, no repaint) Computes bias per symbol using closed candles and a time anchor (H1 by default) to avoid historical repaint.  Applies dual confirmation : bias reading + optional N-bar validation on the anchor timeframe ( cooldown ) before
FREE
HiddenEdge AllTF Pro
Aitor Masa Trigo
Indicatori
All-TF Pro is a professional tool to visualize market bias , designed mainly for 1-minute charts . The colors are not trading signals by themselves, but a visual compass to guide your decision-making: Blue = bullish bias (look for longs) Red = bearish bias (look for shorts) Green = neutral / no clear bias Key features: Optimized for scalping and fast decision-making Works across multiple timeframes for confirmation Customizable moving average period and colors Clear chart view without clutter ️
MultiTimeFrameTrend Bias Indicator MT5 HiddenEdge
Aitor Masa Trigo
Indicatori
AllTF Trend Bias Indicator   is a professional tool to visualize market bias, designed mainly for 1-minute charts. The colors are not trading signals by themselves, but a visual compass to guide your decision-making: Blue = bullish bias (look for longs) Red = bearish bias (look for shorts) Green = neutral / no clear bias Key features: Optimized for scalping and fast decision-making Works across multiple timeframes for confirmation Customizable moving average period and colors Clear char
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione