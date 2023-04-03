CopierMT5ToMT5

CopierMT5ToMT5
Local Multi-Account Trade Copier EA
Overview
CopierMT5ToMT5  is a next-generation local multi-account trade copier Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.
It ensures ultra-fast (<10ms), stable, and reliable replication of trades between accounts.
Key innovations include:
• Reverse Trade Copying (Buy ↔ Sell)
• Auto Recopy Attempts for failed trades
• Balance-Ratio & Equity-Based Lot Scaling
• Advanced Slippage
• Persistent Memory for safe recovery after restarts
This makes it one of the most professional-grade trade copiers for MT5.
________________________________________
Perfect For
  Multi-Account Traders – replicate trades across unlimited MT5 accounts.
  PAMM / MAM Managers – deliver trades to client accounts with precision.
  Professional Traders – fine control over lots, risk, and execution.
  Signal Providers – reliable delivery to subscribers.
  Cross-Broker Investors – unify strategy execution on multiple brokers.
  Demo vs Live Users – run EAs on demo and copy to live to bypass broker restrictions.
________________________________________
Key Features
  Operating Modes
• Master Mode → source account (signal provider).
• Slave Mode → receiving account.
• ProviderNumber → unique IDs for multiple Masters/Slaves.
  Trade Management
• Copy market and pending orders.
• RecopyAttempts → auto-retry failed trades.
• Reverse Copying → instantly flip Buy ↔ Sell.
• Stop Loss & Take Profit → copy directly or customize.
• Slippage Control → limit execution slippage in pips.
• MaxTrades → maximum number of trades per account.
  Lot & Risk Control
• Balance-Ratio Copying → proportional lot sizes by account balance.
• Equity-Based Scaling → dynamic lot size adjustments.
• Lot Multiplier → scale lots up or down.
• Fixed Lot Option → use a fixed lot size if needed.
• MaxLotSize → prevent oversized trades.
• Free Margin % → safeguard margin usage.
  Advanced Settings
Fast Processing → execution at 10ms intervals.
• Dedicated Magic Numbers → keep copier trades separate.
• ShowEvents → real-time notifications for activity.
• Symbol Prefix/Suffix Mapping → broker compatibility.
• Persistent Trade Handling → safe operation during disconnects.
________________________________________
Input Parameters
Main Settings
• CopyMode → Select MASTER or SLAVE mode.
• ProviderNumber → Unique ID for pairing accounts.
• Prefix / Suffix → Adjust symbol names for brokers.
• RemoveSuffixes → Auto-clean unwanted suffixes.
Trade Settings
• CopyWithReversal → Reverse trade direction.
• RecopyAttempts → Retry failed trades.
• CopyStopLoss / CustomStopLoss → Copy or set custom SL.
• CopyTakeProfit / CustomTakeProfit → Copy or set custom TP.
• SlippagePips → Max allowed slippage.
Lot Management
• UseBalanceRatio → Scale lots by master/slave balance.
• BalanceBasedLot → Dynamic lot sizing by balance.
• LotMultiplier → Adjusts the lot size on the Slave account. Increasing this value increases the lot size proportionally, decreasing it reduces the lot size. Use this to scale trades according to the Slave account balance.
• FixedLotSize → Use fixed lots (0 = disabled).
• MaxLotSize → Restrict oversized trades.
• FreeMarginPercent → Limit margin usage.
Advanced Settings
• MaxTrades → Maximum simultaneous trades.
• ShowEvents → Show trade alerts/logs.
• SendPending → Copy pending orders.
• SlaveMagicNumber → Magic number for slave trades.
• WeekdayFilter → Enable/disable copying on specific weekdays.
• SendNotifications → Send trade activity notifications to mobile/email.
________________________________________
Setup Guide
  Open both MT5 Master and Slave terminals.
  On the Master chart, set:
• CopyMode = MODE_MASTER
• No ProviderNumber is required for Master.
  On the Slave chart, set:
• CopyMode = MODE_SLAVE
• ProviderNumber = choose a number between 1 and 34 (each Slave must have a unique number).
  Important:  When switching Master and Slave roles between two MetaTrader terminals, it’s recommended to restart both terminals once.

  Configure lot sizing, SL/TP, and risk settings.
  Note: In the Lot Sizing section, if you need specific settings, enter them. Otherwise, by default you don’t need to change anything.
  Enable Algo Trading on both terminals.

  Done – trades are copied in less than 10ms.

Q1: Does this copier support only MT5 → MT5?
A: This version is designed for MT5 → MT5. However, the full suite supports MT4 ↔ MT5 and MT4 ↔ MT4 setups.

Q2: Can I use both Master and Slave modes in one file?
A: Yes. You just select  MODE_MASTER  or  MODE_SLAVE  in the settings. No need for separate files.

Q3: What if my broker uses symbol prefixes or suffixes (e.g., EURUSD.m, EURUSD.pro)?
A: The EA includes automatic prefix/suffix handling. You can add/remove suffixes in the settings to match your broker symbols.

Q4: Does it support trade reversal (copy Buy as Sell and Sell as Buy)?
A: Yes. Simply enable  CopyWithReversal = true  in the settings.

Q5: Can I set my own Stop Loss and Take Profit instead of copying?
A: Yes. You can disable  CopyStopLoss  /  CopyTakeProfit  and enter custom SL/TP values.

Q6: How does lot sizing work?
Multiple options are supported:

  • Balance-based (lots proportional to account balance).
  • Multiplier (e.g., 0.6 of master lot size).
  • Fixed lot size.
  • Maximum lot cap to control risk.

Q7: Can I copy pending orders as well?
A: Yes, by enabling  SendPending = true .

Q8: Is there a maximum number of trades that can be copied?
A: Yes. Default is 150 trades, but you can adjust with the  MaxTrades  parameter.

Q9: What happens if a trade fails to copy?
A: The EA automatically retries up to  RecopyAttempts  times.

Q10: Does it work on weekends?
A: You can enable/disable trading for each day of the week (Monday–Sunday).

Q11: Can I receive notifications when trades are copied?
A: Yes. Notifications can be sent by mobile push or email. You can configure this in the Notification Settings.

Q12: Does it support VPS?
A: Absolutely. The copier is optimized for low-latency VPS use.

Q13: What is the recommended setup for Master/Slave?
A: Install the EA on both accounts, set one to MASTER mode and the other to SLAVE. Make sure they share the same  ProviderNumber .

Q14: Does it work if brokers have different leverage or spreads?
A: Yes. The copier adjusts trade sizes and execution as long as the symbol names are mapped correctly.

Q15: Can I limit margin usage?
A: Yes. You can use  FreeMarginPercent  to control maximum margin allocation for copied trades.

Q16: Is this copier safe for prop firms or funded accounts?
A: Yes. Since it runs locally and does not use DLLs, it is fully compliant and safe.

Q17: Does it copy trades instantly?
A: Yes. The EA processes orders every  ProcessingInterval  milliseconds (default 30ms), ensuring near real-time copying.

Q18: Can I monitor events on the chart?
A: Yes. With  ShowEvents = true , the EA displays alerts and status updates directly in the terminal.

Q19: Can I run multiple Slave accounts with one Master?
A: Yes. You can attach the Slave EA to unlimited accounts, as long as they use the same  ProviderNumber .

Q20: Do you provide support and updates?
A: Yes. Free lifetime updates and dedicated support are included.

Q21: Can I copy trades from multiple MetaTrader accounts on the same computer to a single destination account?
A: Yes. You can attach the EA in MASTER mode on each source MetaTrader 5 terminal. On the destination account, you only need to attach one SLAVE chart, and it will receive trades from all the connected masters simultaneously. Just make sure that the Slave  ProviderNumber  is unique and not duplicated across other MetaTrader instances running on the same computer.

  For better understanding of how this copier works and its speed on different MetaTrader platforms, please watch the tutorial video.

