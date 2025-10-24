Champion Trader EA
- Experts
- Fudheni Petrus Nambambi
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 6
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|M15 (Mandatory)
|Type
|Artificial intelligence
|Single trading execution
|YES
|Minimum deposit
|500 USD +
|Compatible with ANY broker
|YES (supports 2- or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.)
|Run without prior setup
|YES
|PRICE: 384 USD
Purchase Notice:
Limited copies available — only the first 6 copies are offered at $384.
The next 4 copies will be priced at $599, and the price will increase by $200 every 4 copies thereafter.
Early buyers secure lifetime access at the lowest possible price.
|https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Oz-pk2rds1utrjIYjPhvIkaTZMX1Pn2u/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=105649154436420181965&rtpof=true&sd=true
The EA includes comprehensive safety features to protect capital during adverse market scenarios.
Other features of Champion Trader EA:
- Deposit Safety:
Core strategies focused on protecting your capital.
- Transparent Operations:
Clear and accessible trading logic for full user review.
- Proprietary Framework:
Unique market geometry and angular intelligence for high-probability setups.
- Fundamental Design:
Engineered to interpret market structure and momentum.
What to note before buying
|
Risk-Managed Approach
|
Trading financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance or backtesting results are not indicative of future outcomes. Use this Expert Advisor (EA) at your own discretion and only risk capital you can afford to lose. The developer is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this EA.