Daily Open Color Zones

This indicator is a professional tool designed to plot the Daily Open Line and instantly shade the bullish and bearish price zones around it. Instead of leaving traders guessing, it delivers a clear visual map of market sentiment from the very first of the day. Its goal: to help you instantly identify whether the market is trading above or below the daily open — a key reference point for intraday strategies.

The indicator automatically draws a horizontal line at the daily open price and shades the chart:

Green Zone above the line for bullish territory.

Red Zone below the line for bearish territory.

This simple yet powerful visual cue helps traders quickly assess bias, spot potential reversals, and align trades with the prevailing market direction.

Features

Automatic Daily Open Line: Plots the exact daily open price with precision.

Clear Color Zones: Instantly distinguish bullish and bearish areas with customizable colors and transparency.

Dynamic Updates: Zones adjust automatically with each new candle and chart zoom.

Customizable Appearance: Change line style, thickness, and zone colors to match your chart theme.

Lightweight & Fast: Optimized for minimal CPU usage, even on live accounts with large datasets.

Works on All Symbols & Timeframes: From forex to commodities, indices, and crypto.

Why Use It? The daily open is one of the most watched price levels by professional traders. By visually separating bullish and bearish zones, this indicator gives you an instant read on market sentiment, helping you make faster and more confident trading decisions.

Conclusion This is not just a line on your chart — it’s a visual trading edge. Whether you scalp, day trade, or swing trade, the Daily Open Color Zones indicator will keep you anchored to one of the most important price levels of the day.


