Space Scalper MT4

Space Scalper is the ultimate Flagship momentum scalper, engineered for Gold (XAU/USD), Indices (NASDAQ, DAX, US30, US500), and more on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is designed for traders who value steady, consistent growth by minimizing risk and focusing on high-probability momentum opportunities.

The core of the strategy is based on pure market momentum. Space Scalper uses a sophisticated multi-timeframe analysis to identify strong market trends and executes trades with precision to capture powerful movements. This ensures that every trade is based on solid market analysis, not risky methodologies.

It is recommended to run the EA on a demo account for at least one week to familiarize yourself with its performance.

Key Features

Multi-Mode Momentum Engine: Choose from ten distinct entry modes, ranging from Ultra Conservative to Maximum Risk. Each mode automatically adjusts the internal moving average settings to fit different market conditions and risk appetites.

Advanced Trailing Stop System: The EA features eleven unique trailing stop modes, from Ultra-Aggressive to Ultra-Conservative, allowing you to protect profits according to your trading style. A Dynamic mode adapts the trailing distance based on market volatility.

New York Session Risk Multiplier: Capitalize on the volatility of the New York market open with an optional feature that automatically increases the lot size during a specific, user-defined time window.

No Risky Methods: This EA does not use Martingale, Grid, Hedging, or other high-risk trading techniques. Your capital is protected through disciplined, rule-based trading.

Focused Trade Management: A maximum of one open position is maintained at a time to ensure focused risk management and prevent over-exposure.

Advanced Filters for Trade Precision

Space Scalper uses a multi-layer filtering system to improve the quality of trade entries and avoid unfavorable market conditions.

Time Filter: Restrict trading to specific hours of the day to focus on the most active and predictable trading sessions.

News Filter: Automatically avoid trading during high-impact news events. The filter can be customized with keywords (e.g., "FOMC," "NFP") to prevent entries during extreme volatility.

RSI & Volatility Filters: The EA uses RSI and ATR filters to avoid ranging or overly volatile conditions, ensuring trades are placed in optimal market environments.

Spread & Slippage Control: A built-in spread filter prevents trades from opening when broker spreads are too wide. The EA also includes slippage control to protect against unfavorable price execution.

Comprehensive Risk Management

Adjustable Trade Risk: Set your risk per trade from 0.1% to 10% with the automated money management system.

Daily & Total Loss Limits: A hard stop at a user-defined daily and total loss percentage protects your account from unexpected drawdowns.

Weekend Protection: To avoid the uncertainty of weekend gaps, all open positions are automatically closed before the market closes on Friday.

Recommendations and Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Trading Pairs: Gold (XAUUSD), US100, DAX, US30, US500, and more.

  • Timeframe: Operates on all timeframes, with risk levels varying accordingly (see below).

  • Minimum Deposit: $250 recommended

  • Leverage: 1:30 or higher

  • Account Type: An ECN or Raw Spread account is highly recommended for optimal performance.

Timeframe Risk Guidance

The EA's risk profile changes based on the selected timeframe. Please choose a timeframe that aligns with your personal risk tolerance.

  • M1 (1-Minute): Very High Risk

  • M5 (5-Minute): High Risk

  • M15 (15-Minute): Medium-High Risk

  • M30 (30-Minute): Medium Risk

  • H1 (1-Hour): Medium-Low Risk

  • H4 (4-Hour): Lower Risk

  • D1 (Daily): Low Risk

What You Get

  • 10 activations for your accounts.

  • Free lifetime updates for all future improvements.

  • Dedicated setup support via MQL5 messaging.

  • An optional on-chart dashboard to monitor performance and key metrics.

Join our community channel for updates and discussions: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/poweredtraders

Risk Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments, including forex and CFDs, involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor. The value of investments may fluctuate, and investors may lose all or more than their original investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any trading decisions.

Copyright: Copyright 2025, Lasse Mathias Christensen. All rights reserved.


