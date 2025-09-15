MatadorGate

MATADOR Signal Suite — Quant Pro v3.57 (Indicator)

Signal-only • Chart Overlay + Alerts (Popup/Push/JSON) • SMC+ (OB/FVG/BOS) + PA + HTF EMA • M1 - M5 XAUUSD, EURUSD ... focused, multi-symbol ready

MATADOR_v3_57_User_Manual_Multilingual & Strategy Tester

What is it?

MATADOR is a multi-layer signal indicator with institutional-grade filtering. It does not open trades; instead it draws a trade plan (ENTRY/SL/TP1-2-3) on chart and emits alerts in Terminal / Push / JSON. Core engine is SuperTrend + ATR, enhanced by:

HTF EMA filter

Momentum : ADX/DI, MACD, RSI/RSIOMA, SMI, MFI, optional Heikin-Ashi

SMC+ : Order Blocks, FVG chains (ATR-scaled), BOS/CHOCH , Liquidity Sweep, Premium/Discount

Regime/volatility: BB width, Donchian, Keltner squeeze, CHOP, ADR/ATR

All modules are fused into a single probability score (p-score) from 0–1. Threshold is profile-dependent.

What’s new in v3.57?

OnCalculate guard : skips duplicate work within the same tick

Object pooling & Auto-Purge/TTL : smooth even with thousands of objects

Simplified HTF iMA handle management

Backtest_LightMode (alias: Tester_LightMode ) → reduce drawing load in Strategy Tester

Symbol/Timeframe whitelist : auto-disables overlay/alerts on unsupported charts

Alert template selector : Default / Compact / JSON

Parkinson volatility blend : advanced measurement feeding ATR adaptation

Retest & Continuation templates

Online Learning v2 : optimizes PA weights from live outcomes

New inputs/names : Backtest_LightMode (old name Tester_LightMode , alias kept) Allowed_Symbols (CSV; empty = all) MinTF / MaxTF (timeframe whitelist) Overlay_Alpha (0–255 semi-transparent drawings) VOL_Parkinson_Enable/Period/Blend Overlay_Object_TTL_Bars and Overlay_ST_Stamp_On_Signal External model blend: ExtModel_Enable / ExtModel_Weight (optional)



How it works (p-score fusion)

Trend skeleton: SuperTrend/ATR (session bias + ATR-z + Parkinson blend) HTF + momentum validation: EMA, ADX/DI, MACD, RSI/RSIOMA, SMI, MFI, HA Structure + liquidity: OB, FVG chain, BOS/CHOCH, Sweep, PD Gate Regime/volatility: BBW, Donchian pos., Keltner squeeze, CHOP, ADR/ATR Fusion: Normalize → weight → sigmoid → p-score Thresholds by profile: Standard ≈ 0.58

Conservative ≈ 0.62

Aggressive ≈ 0.54–0.56

Module set (summary)

Trend/Core : SuperTrend + ATR (Adaptive; Session bias; ATR-z; Parkinson blend)

HTF EMA filter : configurable confirmation bars; “Neutral-as-Pass” option

Momentum : ADX/DI, MACD, RSI/RSIOMA, SMI, MFI, (opt.) Heikin-Ashi

Volatility/Regime : BB, Donchian, Keltner squeeze, CHOP, ADR

SMC+ : OB (refined body), FVG (ATR-scaled gap), BOS/CHOCH , Sweep , PD Gate

PA Major : Pin, Engulfing, Hammer, Shooting/Morning/Evening Star (Learning v2)

Overlay/Plan : ENTRY/SL/TP1-2-3 + labels/arrows; TTL; auto-clean/purge; alpha control

Alerts : Terminal popup, Push, Compact , JSON

Marketplace/Guard: Allowed_Symbols , MinTF/MaxTF , Market_Silence_Mode

Profiles & multi-symbol preset logic (v3.57)

Standard (general use)

HTF_Neutral_As_Pass=true , ADX_Min≈18–20 , Overlay_MinPScore≈0.58

Balanced density across XAU/XAG, major FX, indices, BTC/ETH.

Conservative (stricter)

HTF_Neutral_As_Pass=false , HTF_Confirm_Bars=3 , ADX_Min≈22 , Overlay_MinPScore≈0.62

Suits whipsaw/high-vol days.

Aggressive (higher frequency)

HTF_Neutral_As_Pass=true , HTF_Confirm_Bars=1 , ADX_Min≈16 , Overlay_MinPScore≈0.55–0.56

Crypto & momentum-driven sessions.

Why multi-symbol portability?

ATR-scaled distances, HTF neutral-pass, ADX thresholds (16–22), and PD gate normalize pip/tick differences.

MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester (v3.57) — IMPORTANT

IsSilent() enforces hard silence in Tester:

bool IsSilent () { if (Market_Silence_Mode) return true ; if ( MQLInfoInteger (MQL_TESTER)!= 0 ) return true ; // Strategy Tester → everything off return false ; }

Therefore no drawings/alerts/logs appear by default in Tester (Market compliance). Two scenarios:

A) Market-safe testing (default)

Expect no visuals/alerts (internal calculations still run).

Inputs: Backtest_LightMode=true (alias Tester_LightMode ) Mute_In_Tester=true (already silent; extra safety) Others → your preset

Model : Every tick based on real ticks

Ideal for Market validation.

B) Local developer visual testing (optional)

If you need visuals, apply a temporary code tweak:

In IsSilent() , comment out the Tester line: // if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)!=0) return true; // disable for DEV TEST only

Inputs: Market_Silence_Mode=false Backtest_LightMode=true (performance) Alerts_Terminal=true , Alerts_Push=false

Turn Visual Mode on → ENTRY/SL/TP drawings and labels/arrows will show.

When done, revert the line for Market builds.

“Return to real-time normal mode” (live chart)

Recommended inputs for live signals & overlay:

Market_Silence_Mode=false ⟵ critical

Overlay_Enable=true

Alerts_Enable=true (toggle Terminal/Push as you prefer)

Backtest_LightMode=false (full drawings)

(Optional) OnlyHeavyOnNewBar=false (smoother updating)

Allowed_Symbols="" (empty = all; or CSV list like "XAUUSD,EURUSD" )

MinTF=PERIOD_M1 , MaxTF=PERIOD_H1 (default span)

Symbol & timeframe recommendations + presets

Primary focus: M1 XAUUSD (GOLD#) — works out-of-the-box with Standard profile.

Additional tips (applied in presets):

XAGUSD (Silver) : ADX_Min=17 , Continuation_Prox_ATR=1.10 , Overlay_MinPScore≈0.57

NAS100 : VOL_CHOP_Trend_Th≈36 , FVG_MinGap_ATR≈0.24

EURUSD : ADX_Min=17 , FVG_MinGap_ATR≈0.22 , Overlay_MinPScore≈0.57

GBPUSD : FVG_MinGap_ATR≈0.24 , PD_Margin_Pct=0.30

BTCUSD (24/7, momentum): Aggressive profile, HTF_Confirm_Bars=1 , ADX_Min=16 , Continuation_Prox_ATR=1.20 , Overlay_MinPScore≈0.56

Downloadable preset pack (MT5 Inputs → Load):

👉 https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1fnR-uAx6GnoDai5YnYMwF5WIvsHlE39j?usp=sharing

Contents:

MATADOR_v3_57_XAUUSD_M1_Standard.set

MATADOR_v3_57_XAGUSD_M1_SoftADX.set

MATADOR_v3_57_NAS100_M1_Index.set

MATADOR_v3_57_EURUSD_M1_LowVol.set

MATADOR_v3_57_GBPUSD_M1_Moderate.set

MATADOR_v3_57_BTCUSD_M1_Aggressive.set

Note: The .set files include core inputs; symbol-specific adjustments follow the suggestions above. When loaded, other inputs remain compatible with code defaults.

Quick “Setup & Use”

Attach the indicator to your chart Inputs → Load → choose a matching .set from the pack OK → Overlay & alerts activate For integrations: set Alerts_Template = JSON

Too many signals? Switch to Conservative profile or raise Overlay_MinPScore .

No signals? Check warmup, whitelist, HTF/ADX thresholds; start with Aggressive, then tighten.

FAQ

Why signal-only?

To comply with MQL5 Market rules and for transparency. EA automation is a separate component.

Why nothing shows in Tester?

v3.56 enforces hard silence via IsSilent() in Tester. For local visual tests, follow the developer note above.

Performance issues?

Use OnlyHeavyOnNewBar=true , Backtest_LightMode=true , cap Overlay_MaxObjects , enable Overlay_Object_TTL_Bars , and avoid very high Overlay_Alpha .

If you want, I can add screenshots and a small flow diagram. If you need different symbol/TF combinations, tell me—I’ll craft new .set files and include them in the pack.







