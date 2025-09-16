Golden Pyramid AI MT5

5

Golden Pyramid AI: Where AI is used for trading. The way it is supposed to be used.


Finally, the Expert Advisor which uses AI in the right way! Golden Pyramid AI combines sophisticated built-in trading strategy based on proven rules, with the cutting-edge technology of OpenAI’s ChatGPT which servers as additional entry filter. This isn’t just another empty claim — Golden Pyramid AI provides a genuine, fully integrated AI solution that analyzes market data, makes forecasts, and explains them to you in clear, actionable terms.


Tired of False Promises? Meet Golden Pyramid AI.

So-called “AI-driven” tools often fail to live up to their promises, but Golden Pyramid AI is different. It’s powered by real GPT technology, enabling it to gather comprehensive market data, generate forecasts, and provide detailed insights. Every recommendation is backed by sophisticated analysis — no guesswork, no gimmicks.


What makes Golden Pyramid AI different.

  • No Grid or Martingale: no dangerous trading tactics are used.
  • Optional Pyramiding: only adds another position when the existing ones are already in profit and total basket SL can be placed in Break-Even zone, to secure profit.
  • Optional AI confiramtion for entry. You can control which data is sent to AI for analysis and forecasting.
  • Low leverage required: this trading system does not require high margin - you can use accounts with as small leverage as 1:30.
  • Low initial deposit required: you can start with just 300-500$ per trading pair.
  • OpenAI API keys INCLUDED: you do not need to create your own developer's account with OpenAI and pay for tokens. It is all taken care of and is included into the EA price.
  • Easy Setup: it is ready to go from the box. No need to search for "magic" set files. No need for complicated installation.
  • Professional Support: if you have any question before or after purchase - I am here, listening.


Take advantage of the current launch promo price. I will increase the price with $100 increment after every 5 copies sold. The final price will be $1499.


Please, contact me if you have any questions or doubts before making a purchase decision.

Join my channel: AI Trading Solutions


You have to allow webrequests to OpenAI resources in MetaTrader settings. See screenshots for more information.


Inputs

Trades Magic # - specifies the name / number of the currently used Profile and serves as a magic number for all EA's trades. It MUST be set different for EVERY instance (even with the same chart symbol) of the EA running in your terminal.

Use AI - allows disabling AI for those who are not ready for the next century yet :).

Max Spread - works as spread filter to avoid trades when market conditions are not good.

Risk / Lot type - you can choose between Fixed Lot, Risk in Money or Risk in % of Account Balance for every trade.

Use Trailing Stop - optional trailing stop.

Max Pyramid Trades - if set greater than 1, EA will be allowed to add additional positions to already existing winning trades.


VPS

Golden Pyramid AI can work on both MQL5 VPS and "normal" VPSs with desktop access.


Recommended Setup

I recommend selecting 2-3 ForEx pairs which are less correlated or (and) Gold and start with default settings. Avoid exotics and pairs with big spread.


Limitations

Not all countries / locations are allowed to access OpenAI resources. From some locations OpenAI API will not work. You can check if your location is allowed by trying to check ChatGPT on OpenAI website. If you can access this webpage https://chat.openai.com/ everything should work properly.


Future Development

I am planning to further develop this project using my own ideas and valuable inputs / feedback from the users.

Please, do let me know if you have any comments or requests which can help make Golden Pyramid AI even better. I am listening.


About me

I am a professional developer with 13+ years of MQL programming experience and 1000+ performed job orders as a freelancer.

Now my full time job is to create professional solutions for traders.

Recensioni 1
liu000202
756
liu000202 2025.09.23 14:16 
 

The last test on iCmarket was very good, and I hope the same goes for the actual market

