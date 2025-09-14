SonicTrend Titan X EA

SonicTrend Gold EA is designed for both netting and hedging accounts, this EA employs advanced position management and robust error handling to protect your capital while maximizing trend-following opportunities. It automatically adapts to your broker’s account type and actively manages trades to secure profits and minimize risks, making it an ideal solution for steady, controlled growth.

Key Features

    Advanced Risk Management

    • Multiple Protection Layers: Margin checks, volume limits, freeze level detection

    • Flexible Position Sizing: Fixed lots or risk-based percentage sizing

    • Max Trade Limits: User-defined maximum open positions and pending orders

    • Stop Loss & Take Profit: Configurable risk-reward ratios

    Intelligent Trading Logic

    • SMA Crossover Strategy: Reliable trend-following methodology

    • Minimum Distance Filter: Avoids false signals during sideways markets

    • Multiple Timeframes: Works on any timeframe from M1 to monthly

    • Trade Direction Control: Buy-only, Sell-only, or Both directions

    Profit Protection System

    • Auto Lock Profit: Secures profits at user-defined levels

    • Breakeven Option: Moves stop loss to breakeven automatically

    • Smart Trailing: Customizable trailing stop functionality

    EA Inputs

    Risk Management

    • Stop Loss: Stop loss in points (0 to disable)

    • Take Profit: Take profit in points (0 to disable)

    • Max Open Trades: Maximum simultaneous positions

    Order Execution

    • Slippage: Maximum allowed slippage in points

    • Magic Number: Unique identifier for EA positions

    • Direction Mode: BUY_ONLY, SELL_ONLY, or BOTH directions

    Profit Protection

    • Enable Lock Profit: Enable/disable profit locking feature

    • Lock Profit At Points: Profit level to activate locking (in points)

    • Lock Profit To Points: New stop loss level after locking (in points)

    • Use Breakeven: Move to breakeven instead of fixed profit level

      Note to Buyers

        Recommended Settings

        • Account Type: Works on both netting and hedging accounts

        • Broker Selection: Choose ECN/RAW spread accounts for best results

        • VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation without interruption

        Important Notes

        • Test First: Always test on demo account before live trading

        • Market Conditions: Works best in trending markets

        • Monitor Performance: Regular performance review recommended

        • Risk Warning: Trading involves risk - only risk capital you can afford to lose

        Frequently Asked Questions

        Q: How does the profit locking feature work?
        A: When a trade reaches your specified profit level, the EA automatically moves the stop loss to lock in profits.

        Q: Can I use this EA on multiple symbols?
        A: Yes, but you'll need to set different Magic Numbers for each symbol to avoid conflicts.


