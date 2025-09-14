SonicTrend Titan X EA
- Experts
- Arizal Wahyu Dinasti
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 15
Key Features
Advanced Risk Management
Multiple Protection Layers: Margin checks, volume limits, freeze level detection
Flexible Position Sizing: Fixed lots or risk-based percentage sizing
Max Trade Limits: User-defined maximum open positions and pending orders
Stop Loss & Take Profit: Configurable risk-reward ratios
Intelligent Trading Logic
SMA Crossover Strategy: Reliable trend-following methodology
Minimum Distance Filter: Avoids false signals during sideways markets
Multiple Timeframes: Works on any timeframe from M1 to monthly
Trade Direction Control: Buy-only, Sell-only, or Both directions
Profit Protection System
Auto Lock Profit: Secures profits at user-defined levels
Breakeven Option: Moves stop loss to breakeven automatically
Smart Trailing: Customizable trailing stop functionality
EA Inputs
Risk Management
Stop Loss: Stop loss in points (0 to disable)
Take Profit: Take profit in points (0 to disable)
Max Open Trades: Maximum simultaneous positions
Order Execution
Slippage: Maximum allowed slippage in points
Magic Number: Unique identifier for EA positions
Direction Mode: BUY_ONLY, SELL_ONLY, or BOTH directions
Profit Protection
Enable Lock Profit: Enable/disable profit locking feature
Lock Profit At Points: Profit level to activate locking (in points)
Lock Profit To Points: New stop loss level after locking (in points)
Use Breakeven: Move to breakeven instead of fixed profit level
Note to Buyers
Recommended Settings
Account Type: Works on both netting and hedging accounts
-
Broker Selection: Choose ECN/RAW spread accounts for best results
VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation without interruption
Important Notes
Test First: Always test on demo account before live trading
Market Conditions: Works best in trending markets
Monitor Performance: Regular performance review recommended
Risk Warning: Trading involves risk - only risk capital you can afford to lose
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: How does the profit locking feature work?
A: When a trade reaches your specified profit level, the EA automatically moves the stop loss to lock in profits.
Q: Can I use this EA on multiple symbols?
A: Yes, but you'll need to set different Magic Numbers for each symbol to avoid conflicts.